Jodi Dorsch Named Publisher of the PCT Media Group

Former longtime Warner Bros communications executive Scott Rowe has begun his next chapter with the formal launch of SRowe2000 Media. His new firm will provide strategic communications, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution to global clients across all industries.
Rowe, who last year exited Warner Bros. after 27 years as a senior-level communications and marketing executive, is currently working with clients from a variety of business sectors, including entertainment, media, technology, conferences, start-ups, legal and personal development. The firm’s current client roster includes Premiere Digital, NATPE, and a soon-to-be announced technology start-up.
Rowe most recently served as Senior...
