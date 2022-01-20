ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodi Dorsch Named Publisher of the PCT Media Group

By Jason Brill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY VIEW, Ohio — GIE Media is pleased to announce the promotion of Jodi Dorsch to publisher of the PCT Media Group, which includes Pest Control Technology and Quality Assurance & Food Safety magazines. Dorsch, who has covered the pest management industry for 24 years, succeeds Dan Moreland...

