StayLinked Evolve levels the supply chain playing field

 3 days ago

Irvine, CA – January 19, 2022: StayLinked today launched Evolve, its robust and highly-secure integration platform for warehouse and logistics providers. Evolve provides a low risk, no-code integration path enabling supply chain organizations to future-proof their legacy warehouse management systems (WMS). Supported by StayLinked’s SmartTE advanced terminal emulation (TE) software, Evolve...

PPE and supply chain disruptions

Responding is Jack Hartley, copywriter, RPB Safety, Royal Oak, MI. For some operations, removing hazards through engineering and administrative controls, along with substitution/elimination, is simply not enough. In these workplaces, alternative safety measures need to be implemented, and personal protective equipment is one of the best ways to achieve this.
ROYAL OAK, MI
K+N's 'new level of data analytics' will measure supply chain disruption

Kuehne+Nagel has developed a new metric to measure supply chain problems. The Sea Freight Disruption Indicator will calculate the cumulative waiting time of vessels against their capacity. The system measures cumulative teu waiting days at various major ports including Los Angeles/Long Beach, Shanghai/Ningbo, Hong Kong, New York, Savannah, Prince Rupert,...
INDUSTRY
Global Supply Chain Activity Stabilizing

U.S. supply chain activity finished Q4 within touching distance of pre-pandemic forecasts, as global transaction volumes between buyers and suppliers showed increasing signs of stabilizing, according to new data from Tradeshift. But, signs of a protracted slowdown across Chinese supply chains suggest further disruption could lie ahead. “We saw a...
INDUSTRY
Top Logistics Imperatives in 2022 to Attain Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment, Part 2

In part 1, we discussed the imperatives that cultivate great customer experiences and advance logistics operations to tackle omnichannel challenges. In this part 2 article, we will continue to explore some more imperatives. Managing Labor Shortages Means Working Smarter, Not Harder. It’s certainly no secret that the global logistics industry,...
INDUSTRY
Slync.io Bolsters Leadership Team to Enhance Groundbreaking Logistics Technology Solutions

Dallas, TX — January 20, 2022 — Slync.io, the innovator behind Logistics Orchestration®, the easy-to-use SaaS platform bringing together logistics processes, data, and systems for global service providers and shippers, announced today three new additions to its leadership team as the company strategically expands its solutions, services and expertise to meet demand.
ECONOMY
Freight bottlenecks, cyber perils are top risks in 2022

Shippers and logistics companies can expect the threat of business interruption from supply chain problems to remain elevated in 2022, as freight congestion, the threat of cyber attacks, and natural disasters weigh heavily on business leaders’ minds. Two recent risk management reports put the problem into perspective, outlining the...
INDUSTRY
What’s in Store for Distributors in 2022 and How They Can Prepare

As we begin 2022, many distributors are looking ahead to what the new year will bring. In the last couple of years, distributors have had to adapt to cope with COVID, supply shortages, labor challenges, rising energy costs, product price increases and more. So, what trends and challenges are we likely to see in 2022?
BUSINESS
Debunking warehouse automation myths

Industry experts have been pushing automation for decades, and only now has it become a pressing need to manage order-fulfilment processes, cut down on operation costs, and escalate productivity. Furthermore, companies can expand their target audience and ship their products successfully worldwide. However, many companies still hesitate to incorporate robotic...
SOFTWARE
Avetta One™ Platform Provides Unified View of Supply Chain Risk for Companies and their Suppliers

OREM, Utah— Jan. 19, 2022—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced the Avetta One™ Platform, a single-source solution for managing operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks. The platform reduces safety, liability, sustainability, workforce, cybersecurity and financial risks for corporations, suppliers, contractors and their workers.
SOFTWARE
Edge computing holds rising value for logistics and manufacturing firms, Gartner says

One quarter of supply chain decisions will be made across intelligent edge ecosystems through 2025, as organizations turn away from centralized technology investments to more distributed networks enabled by improvements in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and fifth generation (5G) data communications, the analyst firm Gartner said today. Edge ecosystems are different from...
STAMFORD, CT
Managing the Returns Process

Ecommerce and consumer demands have been steadily increasing over the years. The onset of the pandemic launched the supply chain into rapid advancement and put this into the forefront of thinking for many retailers. Despite the pandemic, many retailers often experienced high returns seasonally. However, while they have scaled their ecommerce business, many retailers often forget about equally scaling their returns process. A good shipping process is key to deal with high volumes of customer demand, but an inconvenient and tedious returns process has also gained visibility as businesses continue to scale. An adequate return process is becoming increasingly important due to the volume increase of orders and only continues to trend upward.
RETAIL
Increased shipping volumes, higher LTL rates on tap for 2022

The supply chain challenges and constraints that plagued the industry in 2021 are expected to continue this year, according to a survey of 1,800 shippers by freight transportation and supply chain services provider Averitt Express, released this week. The company’s 2022 State of the North American Supply Chain survey shows that 76% of businesses anticipate higher shipping volumes this year, the highest percentage to report expected business growth in the seven-year history of the report. A majority of shippers surveyed–71%—also said they expect to see higher less-than-truckload (LTL) rates in 2022, an 11% increase compared to what the survey showed last year, along with continued capacity constraints. “If the industry was expecting the new year to bring immediate relief to the challenges of 2021, we may all be best advised to take a deep breath and hold on for a bit longer. Currently facing a new wave of coronavirus, businesses and supply chains are once again having to adapt more quickly than ever right out [of] the gate into 2022,” the company wrote in a blog post describing the report, adding that, “This comes at a time when we recorded our highest sentiment yet in terms of expected business growth and shipments … With that continued growth, the industry will surely face ongoing challenges in the months ahead when it comes to port congestion and domestic capacity constraints.” Averitt Express’ annual survey examines the supply chain challenges shippers experienced during the year, compared to the prior year. This year’s survey also found that: 57% of shippers experienced delays with truckload shipments in 2021, compared to 42% in 2020, and 33% of shippers said they were challenged with on-time inland container deliveries in 2021, nearly double the rate recorded in 2020. The survey also tracked an increase in the use of residential shipping services in recent years, with nearly 43% saying they will use such services this year, up from 34% five years ago. Averitt Express summarized the survey results in a white paper available on the company’s blog page.
INDUSTRY
Technology
Economy
The big challenges for supply chains in 2022

In the run-up to Christmas, there was considerable anxiety about shortages of festive food and gifts. Trade friction was already at the core of the Brexit debate, and supply chain issues have been made much worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, a computer chip shortage had a knock-on effect...
INDUSTRY
FourKites Acquires European Supply Chain Visibility Leader NIC-place

FourKites, provider of the world’s #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced that it has acquired leading European supply chain visibility provider NIC GmbH (NIC-place). The combined over-the-road, rail and ocean carrier networks of FourKites and NIC-place will create the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe, ready to serve global shippers with the most comprehensive end-to-end global supply chain visibility platform. The acquisition will also accelerate the adoption of secure real-time visibility solutions specifically designed for carriers, while shortening the time to value for shippers with complex, multimodal carrier networks.
ECONOMY
Three retail supply chain trends to watch

The 2021 holiday peak season was a harrowing one for retailers as they tried to navigate congestion at the ports, transportation capacity constraints, inventory and labor shortages, and rising inflation. Yet, in spite of these challenges, retail finished the year strong. According to Mastercard’s Spending Pulse, holiday sales rose 8.5% year-over-year. Furthermore, analysis from the logistics software company ShipMatrix, indicated that more than 90% of deliveries to residential addresses were on-time this holiday season.
RETAIL
Redwood Delivers Double-Digit Savings for RWI Logistics with RedwoodConnect™

CHICAGO (Jan. 18, 2022) – RedwoodConnect™, Redwood Logistics’ proprietary flagship supply chain integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), saved solutions-oriented logistics service provider, RWI Logistics, 10% in operational overhead costs through new enterprise connectivity, operational efficiencies, automation and visibility. Designed to eliminate inefficiencies and streamline integration processes, RedwoodConnect™ seamlessly integrates multiple supply chain technologies, reducing costs, risks and hours spent connecting systems manually while also providing users with actionable data in real time.
INDUSTRY
Endress+Hauser launches advanced clamp-on flowmeter unit for water and wastewater

Proline Prosonic Flow W 400 provides a reliable liquid flow solution with ease of installation and user-friendliness for a variety of liquid measurement applications. January 18, 2022 – Prosonic Flow W 400 brings the modern technology of Endress+Hauser’s Proline device series to clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters. The W 400 clamp-on and I 400 insertion units provide comprehensive process monitoring with long-term cost efficiency and extensive diagnostics. These sensors pair with Endress+Hauser’s Proline 400 transmitter to provide a complete flow metering solution.
ELECTRONICS
TwinCAT 3 Directly Integrates OPC UA Pub/Sub

With the new TF6105 function, Beckhoff now offers direct integration of OPC UA Pub/Sub communication into the TwinCAT 3 runtime. This new capability establishes straightforward and secure machine-to-machine (M2M) and device-to-cloud (D2C) scenarios based on the OPC UA Pub/Sub specification. With a new extension of the OPC UA specification, which...
SOFTWARE
Seeq Recognizes its 2021 Reseller and Service Partners of the Year

Seattle —January 18, 2022— Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, today announced its 2021 Reseller and Service Partners of the Year. These partners have been selected for their excellence in providing value to customers, their continued investments in technical expertise with their Seeq-certified employees and training professionals, and for creating awareness of Seeq through collaboration in marketing activities and events.
BUSINESS
5 Trends Driving the Logistics Market in 2022 and Beyond

COVID-19 continued to dramatically accelerate a number of logistics trends—from first touch to the final mile. E-commerce shifted into overdrive. Factories that have closed or scaled back operations, combined with ports working at limited capacity, continue to wreak havoc with the supply chain. And now we are facing a trucker shortage of epic proportions.
RETAIL

