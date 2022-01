COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio mom and her family of five are freshly out of quarantine following their battle with COVID-19. “We were able to get some from our physician’s office before the holiday so that was great," said Khrista Achtermann. "That was how we identified the first COVID positive with my daughter. After that, it seemed like it was really hard to find.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO