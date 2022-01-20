ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFTs On The TL: Twitter Will Allow Users Use NFT Profile Pictures And Wallets On IOS

By Anifowoshe Ibrahim
bitcoinist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter just made NFT owners’ day by announcing the availability of NFT profile images for IOS users. In September of last year, Twitter introduced Bitcoin tipping and said that users will soon be able to validate NFTs. This announcement demonstrates Twitter’s commitment to cryptocurrency adoption. Twitter Blue...

BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
bitcoinist.com

Breaking: Google Explores Allowing Users To Hold Bitcoin On Digital Cards

Per a Bloomberg report, tech giant Google will expand its payment features with Bitcoin. The company is trying to top its competition in terms of online services. Therefore, it has been trying to step up its game with Bill Ready as President of Commerce and the recently hired former PayPal executive Arnold Goldberg as Payment Division Chief while it consolidates partnerships to achieve that goal.
TECHNOLOGY
Person
Jack Dorsey
technave.com

Twitter now allows users to record a Spaces session

Twitter Spaces is getting more popular as the company does put effort into improving the feature on the social media platform. If you are not familiar with it, it's something Clubhouse-inspired by allowing the users to have a voice-based chat room to talk about stuff. From now on, users will also be able to record and share Spaces that they have created, so anyone who missed out on the live broadcasts can still listen to them.
INTERNET
Coinspeaker

Twitter Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers – NFT Profile Pictures

The Twitter NFT profile pictures are unique as they are distinguishably hexagon-shaped, other than the standard circle-shaped on the social media platform. Social network company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that some of its users can now begin to use non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures. Allowing selected Twitter customers to use NFTs as profile pictures represent the company’s biggest foray into the non-fungible tokens’ space. The NFTs industry is speedily growing, with a constantly increasing number of adoptions. Twitter said the new NFT feature, powered by OpenSea, will be exclusively available to users of its Blue subscription service on iOS, which is currently not global. The subscription service is live in some early markets, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the US. Consecutively, support for the web and android users will roll out. Although iOS users are the only ones with access to the unique NFT profile pictures on Twitter, other users of the social media app will see the change.
INTERNET
bitcoinist.com

Meta To Launch An NFT Marketplace. Danger Ahead

Soon, Facebook and Instagram could let you use NFTs as a profile picture, and Meta is likely to build a non-fungible tokens marketplace where users can create and trade the collectible tokens. This could catapult the already booming industry into the mainstream, but it could also mean huge risks as the conglomerate gains more power and aims to clean its name by rebranding and launching popular products.
INTERNET
notebookcheck.net

Verified Twitter NFT profile pictures launch in hexagonal shape, NFT avatars can be set in the iOS app only

Subscribers to the US$2.99/month Twitter Blue premium service are now able to set a verified NFT image as their profile picture, but only on the Twitter for iOS app, despite that Twitter's special NFT avatars will be visible on all other platforms. It was only a matter of time before Twitter jumped on the crypto train with ways to verify your purchased NFT profile picture, and the social media platform didn't disappoint. Twitter is rolling out these iPad and iPhone-exclusive NFT avatars with a distinguished new hexagonal frame to set them apart from the ones you can simply right-click and steal like so many other non-fungible tokens.
CELL PHONES
bitcoinist.com

How Metaverse Avenue Will Push A Leap Forward In Digital Marketing

The Metaverse disruption of everyday life is quickly becoming a reality. The participation of Facebook, rebranded as Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and other major companies into the sector gave the concept of Web 3.0 a fresh impulse and seem poised to create a ripple effect across its growing ecosystem, with the Metaverse at the head.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard and Twitter Blue Launches NFT Profile Pictures in This Week’s Business and Crypto Roundup

Many brands are starting to see a recovery despite the challenges initially brought on by the pandemic. Some businesses, especially ones that focused efforts on expanding e-commerce ventures, have even seen profits rise even higher than before. HYPEBEAST has rounded up the top business and crypto stories of the week...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

It’s a turbulent time as we approach the final week of the first month of 2022. NFTs have showed staying power to start this year, and despite broad market selling – particularly in more aggressive, speculative areas – the continuing flood of new announcements around NFTs this week has shown that there could be some real resiliency from the NFT market during the bouncy ride.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

First Bitcoin Mag And Now LaBitConf? Why Does YouTube Keep Closing BTC Channels?

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Yesterday, YouTube deleted LaBitConf’s channel alleging the usual. According to the platform’s automated censors, the prestigious conference’s channel contained “content that encourages illegal activities or encourages users to violate YouTube’s guidelines.” This has happened before to Bitcoin-related channels.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Scam Steals $400K In Seven Hours. Is YouTube Complicit?

Crypto scams are on the rise and the scammers are getting more sophisticated with their tactics. Some, however, have continued to use old and known tricks which have continued to garner more victims. Most of these crypto scams are perpetrated on social media platforms that are expected to take on the burden of keeping their users safe. They have failed to do this.
PUBLIC SAFETY

