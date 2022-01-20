ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandstone, MN

Injured African Serval Finds Forever Home in Sandstone

wcmpradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn injured African Serval named Bruno, found injured in Massachusetts, has made his way home to the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone. Bruno was captured by an MSPCA-Angell Community Outreach team earlier this month after being reported in distress. He was...

www.wcmpradio.com

Comments / 0

WMUR.com

African wild cat captured in New England neighborhood getting new home

BOSTON — An African wild cat captured in the MetroWest area of Massachusetts will be headed to its new home after undergoing surgery, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Bruno, the serval captured by the MSPCA-Angell Community Outreach team in a Lincoln neighborhood...
BOSTON, MA
midfloridanewspapers.com

A Forever Home Animal Rescue

Brandi is a 4-year-old Beagle mix weighing 32 pounds. “She is a sweet, friendly, lovable girl who gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. She was very skinny and her fur was missing in places when we first got her,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She has now gained weight and her fur is all grown in. She likes to play in the yard and walks well on a leash (she has to investigate everything she passes).
PETS
CBS Boston

African Serval Found In Lincoln To Undergo Surgery, Be Moved To Sanctuary In Minnesota

BOSTON (CBS) — An African Serval found roaming in a Lincoln neighborhood last week will be sent to an animal sanctuary in the Midwest after he undergoes surgery at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain headquarters. The veterinary team at the MSPCA has decided to amputate the cat’s severely hurt back leg. Servals do very well on three legs, the MSPCA said. They are confident the surgery will allow the Serval, now named Bruno, to live a pain-free life at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota. Bruno, the African Serval found roaming in Lincoln, will undergo surgery at the MSPCA and then be moved to a...
LINCOLN, MA
cbs12.com

Forever Family: Help find Amari a home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are such a special time to spend with family, and every child deserves a home, including Amari, who is still looking for his Forever Family. Amari is 3-years-old and needs a family willing to be trained on his medical needs and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
PETS
CBS Boston

5 Local Shelter Animals Still Seeking Forever Families After Months Without Homes

BOSTON (CBS) — Five pets who have spent a long time in local shelters are hoping to have a new home in the upcoming new year. The MSPCA-Angell said Thursday that there are five animals — three dogs, one cat, and a horse — that have either been at their facility or the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem for a combined 31 months. They added that they are hoping 2021 is the last year they have to house the pets. Here are the animals, along with their bios from the MSPCA and links where you can apply for adoption (moving left to right): (Photo Credit: MSPCA-Angell) Harley (adoption link): 8-year-old Boxer who “loves new people as much as he loves tennis balls” Malcolm (adoption link): 5-year-old Tabby cat who “lives for treats and chin scratches” Oreo (adoption link): 1-year-old Siberian Husky/Pit Bull Terrier mix that has “boundless puppy energy” Julie (adoption link): 4-year-old Labrador/Retriever mix that “loves to play fetch” Sky (adoption link): quarter horse looking for a “quiet home and an adorable human with whom she can bond” In 2021, the MSPCA-Angell placed more than 5,100 pets into new homes across its three adoption centers. The Northeast Animal Shelter placed more than 3,800 animals in homes.
SALEM, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
OCRegister

Puggle Bailey is still waiting for his forever home

Breed: Puggle (beagle-pug mix) Bailey’s story: Bailey is the longest-term rescue at Ken-Mar Rescue. He’s adorable and smart and so deserving of a wonderful life. He learns quickly and loves to do it, so would do best in a home where he can continue to have fun and learn how things work. He would do well with gentle older children or teenagers. He loves to go on walks. The beach is a favorite destination of his. He’s crate-trained and would make a wonderful companion.
PETS
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh cat looking for forever home after surviving gunshot wound

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Cats are resilient. Just ask anybody who has met a cat named Richie Cunningham. He was found with gunshot wounds in a rural area with his lower jaw almost completely blown off. “They (the people who found him) could tell he was in distress there...
OSHKOSH, WI
ABC6.com

MSPCA moves Serval to Wildcat Sanctuary

BOSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- MSPCA has announced that they found a sanctuary for Bruno, a Serval captured last week, to move to. MSPCA was able to carefully capture and transport Bruno to the hospital, where he received intensive care. Bruno was thin and had a severely injured leg when found, and...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Two Injured In Coggon Home Invasion

(Coggon, IA) -- Linn County Police are investigating a home invasion that left two people in the hospital. The county sheriff's office says a man knocked on the door of a home in Coggon Sunday evening. When the people home answered the door the man forced his way inside with a weapon.
COGGON, IA
NorthEast Times

Monique, Harper want to move to forever homes

Monique is a gorgeous, smart, 6-month-old Belgian Malinois. She is super sweet and loyal and loves people and dogs. She stares at and seems intrigued by the resident cat but not sure if that’s curiosity or other intentions. When she fetches and plays with toys, you’ll be amazed by her speed and agility, and laugh at her fox-like pounce. She requires physical and mental exercise, structure and consistency. A home with a fenced yard and similar breed experience is a must for this special girl. Monique is house/crate trained, but all day in the crate is not a good fit for her. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccines. To meet her, email info@homeatlastdogrescue.com. ••
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Hero’ dog struggles to find a forever home

The two-year-old lurcher George hopes that his bravery will earn him a family's heart. George was called in to assist in the search for his worried buddy – Louis. Louis had gone missing just days after being adopted by his new family. When Louis was adopted by the RSPCA...
PETS

