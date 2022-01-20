Injured African Serval Finds Forever Home in Sandstone

Monique is a gorgeous, smart, 6-month-old Belgian Malinois. She is super sweet and loyal and loves people and dogs. She stares at and seems intrigued by the resident cat but not sure if that’s curiosity or other intentions. When she fetches and plays with toys, you’ll be amazed by her speed and agility, and laugh at her fox-like pounce. She requires physical and mental exercise, structure and consistency. A home with a fenced yard and similar breed experience is a must for this special girl. Monique is house/crate trained, but all day in the crate is not a good fit for her. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccines. To meet her, email info@homeatlastdogrescue.com. ••
Comments / 0