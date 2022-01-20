ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen defends Biden's economic record, says she sees path to slower inflation

By Thomas Franck, @tomwfranck
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasury Secretary Yellen defended the Biden administration's economic achievements and said that she hopes to see inflation closer to 2% by the end of 2022. "I think it has to be viewed as a remarkable success that the unemployment has fallen the most in a year in American history," Yellen...

AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 adding to economic uncertainty and fueling a spike in consumer prices rose not seen for decades, the Fed's decision Wednesday will be closely scrutinized for signs policymakers will take more aggressive steps to contain inflation. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action. "I think it's kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told AFP.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Janet Yellen says substantial inflation slowdown expected next year

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivered a rosy outlook for the U.S. economy, of fading inflation and the potential for higher long-term growth. While acknowledging that price rises represent “a valid policy concern,” Yellen said Friday that “it’s important to note that professional forecasters think that inflation will substantially abate next year.” She made the remarks in a speech delivered by video to the World Economic Forum’s Virtual Davos Agenda.
BUSINESS
