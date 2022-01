(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is speaking in support of pro-life demonstrators taking part in Friday's March for Life in Washington D.C. "I've always promised the people of North Dakota that I would fight for life at all stages and I will always fulfill that promise. This is an issue of women's rights and it's one of the most important issues of our day, perhaps the most important," said Cramer.

