NFL

Graham Harrell, unwrapped

By Bob Hertzel For the Exponent Telegram
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you can, remember back to those Christmas mornings when you were a child, when your parents — or Santa Claus, if you still are a child — were so proud of the presents they had gone out and procured for...

www.wvnews.com

Times West Virginian

Harrell inherits an embarrassment of riches at QB

MORGANTOWN — In a way, Graham Harrell is walking into a perfect situation as he takes over as offensive coordinator at West Virginia, at least in the quarterback room, where he is the lead coach. Now it’s true that he has lost last year’s starting quarterback, Jarret Doege, who...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

Fresh start awaits for Harrell, WVU QB room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In a way, Graham Harrell is walking into a perfect situation as he takes over as offensive coordinator at West Virginia, at least in the quarterback room, where he is the lead coach. Now it's true that he has lost last year's starting quarterback,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
