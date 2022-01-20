ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix quietly admits streaming competition is eating into growth

By Alex Sherman, @sherman4949
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix rarely says streaming competition is a concern for the company, but did so in its Q4 2021 earnings report on Thursday. Netflix shares fell more than 18% after hours after forecasting just 2.5 million new net global subscribers for its first quarter. Netflix last week announced it was...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
KTLA

Netflix stock plunges as worries deepen over subscriber growth

Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period, about 200,000 fewer than management […]
kfgo.com

Analysis-Netflix’s modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

(Reuters) – Even as Netflix Inc executives sought to reassure investors in a Thursday video interview that its long-term prospects for streaming media remain bright, with its popular series “Bridgerton” returning for a second season and a science-fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds coming soon, shares slipped. By...
AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
Polygon

The 10 best thrillers on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more

Everybody loves a good thriller. Sitting at the intersection of several subgenres, thrillers are defined by the feelings of suspense, anxiety, tension, and surprise they elicit in an audience. From classic thrillers like Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, Charles Loughton’s The Night of the Hunter, and Carol Reed’s The Third Man to contemporary classics like Fatal Attraction, Zodiac, and more, the genre boasts as rich and expansive canon of classics made for every sort of audience you can think of.
Motley Fool

Netflix: Don't Look Down

Netflix reports disappointing fourth-quarter results and its guidance is worse. Prices are increasing for stateside subscribers, and it's an odd time to test pricing elasticity with the platform growing vulnerable. Revenue is expected to grow in the current quarter at its weakest rate since the fourth quarter of 2012. It...
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
Newsbug.info

Netflix's subscriber growth slows as streaming rivals challenge its market share

After experiencing a meteoric spike at the beginning of the pandemic, Netflix's subscriber growth is slowing down. The Los Gatos-based streamer on Thursday reported that it added 8.3 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, falling short of its initial forecast of 8.5 million. Last year, Netflix added 18 million subscribers, compared with 37 million in 2020.
seattlepi.com

Netflix Acknowledges Streaming Rivals Are ‘Affecting Our Marginal Growth’

Netflix confirmed in its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report that the boom in streaming competition over the past two years is having an impact on the platform’s growth. “Consumers have always had many choices when it comes to their entertainment time — competition that has only intensified over the last 24 months as entertainment companies all around the world develop their own streaming offering,” Netflix said in its Q4 earnings shareholder letter Thursday. “While this added competition may be affecting our marginal growth some, we continue to grow in every country and region in which these new streaming alternatives have launched.”
Esquire

The Most Anticipated Netflix Original Series of 2022

Just like that, another year of Netflix originals has come and gone from your TV slate. Perhaps you’re still working up the nerve to finally give the green light on watching Squid Game. Or, maybe you’re still recovering from the Sex Education Season Three finale. The rollercoaster of 2021 might have had you sticking to comfort watches like Schitt’s Creek, or another year of social-distancing from your social life had you scraping the bottom of the barrel on your Netflix watch list.
