City of Winter Park to buy golf course

golf ball generic (Unsplash)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Winter Park plans to buy an 18-hole golf course.

The Winter Park City Commission will consider the purchase of the 93.13-acre Winter Pines Golf Club at 950 S. Ranger Blvd. during its Jan. 26 meeting.

Winter Park would pay $7.4 million for the property and the business assets, with a proposed letter of intent stating the deal would close on or before April 29.

Course ownership had approached the city, asking it to buy the site, Winter Park Mayor Phil Anderson told the Orlando Business Journal.

The city saw it as an opportunity to boost the amount of green space it has, as well as to assure residents that it would preserve land in that part of the city.

©2022 Cox Media Group