ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Charles Young Park Splash! community meeting

lexingtonky.gov
 2 days ago

The design team will host a community meeting to share the Charles Young Park...

www.lexingtonky.gov

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Splash Pad to Highlight Veteran’s Park

Design plans for the new Veteran’s Park at the old VA campus are being drawn up and the inclusion of a splash pad has been approved. Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News more about the park. “This is going to be our largest park in...
KNOXVILLE, IA
KKTV

Meadows Park Community Center celebrates 40th Anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Meadows Park Community Center is celebrating 40 years to help community needs and desires. The center still offers programming based on public input and engagement. The center held a 40th anniversary celebration Thursday night with a community chili dinner, marking the first in a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Splash#Design#Zoom Meeting
The Register-Guard

Willamalane closes swim center and Splash! park due to COVID-related staffing shortages

The Willamalane Park and Recreation District has closed its swim center and Splash! at Lively Park for at least a week due to COVID-19-related staff shortages.  Both facilities closed early at 2 p.m. Wednesday and are expected to stay closed until next Thursday at the latest, according to a news release. Williamalane will re-evaluate next Wednesday whether it can reopen. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Sturgis Journal

COA director expresses concerns about splash pad parking

St. Joseph County Commission on Aging executive director Pam Riley on Wednesday expressed concerns about parking at Oaks Enrichment Center in Sturgis when the city’s new splash pad moves in next door. Riley brought up the matter during her director’s report at a meeting of the COA advisory board....
STURGIS, MI
whmi.com

Brighton Township To Build First Community Park

Brighton Township is embarking on building its first community park. The new Weber Street Park will be built on township property located on the southwest corner of the 1-96 / Old US-23 intersection, adjacent to the Country Club Annex neighborhood. The project is the culmination of two years of planning...
BRIGHTON, MI
mahometdaily.com

Upcoming in Mahomet 2022: #6 Barber Park splash pad, amphitheater and playground

The park known for its soccer fields will get a makeover in the upcoming months. The Mahomet Parks and Recreation Department has the green light, and most of the funds, to finish a project that began in 2018 when they received an OSLAD grant to develop an amphitheater, playground, splash pad, and additional multi-use pathways at Barber Park.
MAHOMET, IL
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Community groups call revitalization meeting

The Fred Douglass Alumni Association and Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation held a meeting Jan. 15, bringing together city officials, volunteer leadership and community members to relay plans for revitalizing the Lincoln Park area of Jacksonville. Tracey Wallace led the meeting on behalf of Dr. Kenya Etim, who was to...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
culvercitycrossroads.com

Community Meeting on Farragut-Jackson Walkway

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6 pm, neighbors and community members are invited to a virtual community meeting to view multiple conceptual plans that will transform the pathway that links Farragut Dr to Jasmine Ave. The intent of the project is to better serve both pedestrians and bicyclists who...
CULVER CITY, CA
eastoftheriverdcnews.com

Anacostia Parks and Community Collaboration Throughout Anacostia

It is fascinating how people on both sides of the Anacostia River have resolved to work toward the restoration of the waters and adjacent lands using two very different approaches. Even more interesting is how each approach fits so well with the landscape, the history, the land uses, and the assets of each side.
POLITICS
renfrewtoday.ca

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: $46,000 donation for new park in Killaloe

The Killaloe Pathways Park has received a $46,650 donation from Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group. Community Development Officer for the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, Chris Neff, says the funding will help them complete the first stage of work planned. The first phase of work at the Killaloe Pathways Park...
CHARITIES
wnypapers.com

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy seeks community participation at quarterly meetings

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) invites the public to join the Olmsted Community Alliance (OCA). The goals of the OCA are to enhance collaboration and awareness between BOPC, park neighbors and community partners; provide opportunities for community dialogue, feedback and input throughout the Olmsted parks; build representation from every Olmsted park district; and increase public knowledge of BOPC’s role and mission for Buffalo’s historic landscapes.
BUFFALO, NY
thewindhameagle.com

Windham Parks and Recreation encourage community to enjoy outdoors

During the long Maine winter, cabin fever can quickly set in, especially during a pandemic when indoor recreational activities are limited. The Windham Parks and Recreation Department has several programs designed to encourage people in the community to embrace the season, get outside, and enjoy the parks and trails in the area.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy