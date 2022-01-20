Charles Young Park Splash! community meeting

DENNISON — Mayor Greg DiDonato said Dennison was blessed that two area residents volunteered to help plow village streets after around a foot of snow fell last Sunday and Monday.
"Our citizens stepped to the plate, and we appreciate it," he said at Thursday's council meeting.
Dennison has three street department employees, but illness has...
Design plans for the new Veteran’s Park at the old VA campus are being drawn up and the inclusion of a splash pad has been approved. Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News more about the park. “This is going to be our largest park in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Meadows Park Community Center is celebrating 40 years to help community needs and desires. The center still offers programming based on public input and engagement. The center held a 40th anniversary celebration Thursday night with a community chili dinner, marking the first in a...
The Clarksville Parking Commission would like to invite all Clarksville residents and Downtown business owners to a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Roxy Regional Theatre on 100 Franklin St. At the Town Hall, City Mayor Joe Pitts and Parking Manager Michael Palmore...
The Willamalane Park and Recreation District has closed its swim center and Splash! at Lively Park for at least a week due to COVID-19-related staff shortages.
Both facilities closed early at 2 p.m. Wednesday and are expected to stay closed until next Thursday at the latest, according to a news release. Williamalane will re-evaluate next Wednesday whether it can reopen.
...
HORNELL — Big changes are coming to a signature community asset in the city of Hornell. Tuesday night the city formally accepted a $427,500 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to make significant upgrades to Veterans Memorial Park at James Street. The...
April 26th Franklin County will have a special election ballot, which will contain a proposal for a water park. Pasco voters will decide this one. The Tri-Cities Public Facilities District had previously tried in 2013 to push through a proposal for a water park that would have cost $35 million. The TCPF voted to put it before Pasco voters.
St. Joseph County Commission on Aging executive director Pam Riley on Wednesday expressed concerns about parking at Oaks Enrichment Center in Sturgis when the city’s new splash pad moves in next door. Riley brought up the matter during her director’s report at a meeting of the COA advisory board....
Brighton Township is embarking on building its first community park. The new Weber Street Park will be built on township property located on the southwest corner of the 1-96 / Old US-23 intersection, adjacent to the Country Club Annex neighborhood. The project is the culmination of two years of planning...
The park known for its soccer fields will get a makeover in the upcoming months. The Mahomet Parks and Recreation Department has the green light, and most of the funds, to finish a project that began in 2018 when they received an OSLAD grant to develop an amphitheater, playground, splash pad, and additional multi-use pathways at Barber Park.
Be informed. Get involved. A public meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 19th from 6pm-7pm to discuss a new playground at Marine Park. Link to Zoom meeting: https://bit.ly/3FrWg2I. In this public meeting, DCR and BSC Design Group will present final design for improvements to the Michael Joyce Memorial Playground...
Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled to be all about developer PEG Companies’ plans for traffic circulation at the base of Park City Mountain Resort. It was postponed at the developer’s request for more time to prepare. PEG wants to develop the current surface parking lots into hotels, restaurants,...
The Fred Douglass Alumni Association and Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation held a meeting Jan. 15, bringing together city officials, volunteer leadership and community members to relay plans for revitalizing the Lincoln Park area of Jacksonville. Tracey Wallace led the meeting on behalf of Dr. Kenya Etim, who was to...
On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6 pm, neighbors and community members are invited to a virtual community meeting to view multiple conceptual plans that will transform the pathway that links Farragut Dr to Jasmine Ave. The intent of the project is to better serve both pedestrians and bicyclists who...
It is fascinating how people on both sides of the Anacostia River have resolved to work toward the restoration of the waters and adjacent lands using two very different approaches. Even more interesting is how each approach fits so well with the landscape, the history, the land uses, and the assets of each side.
The Killaloe Pathways Park has received a $46,650 donation from Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group. Community Development Officer for the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, Chris Neff, says the funding will help them complete the first stage of work planned. The first phase of work at the Killaloe Pathways Park...
The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) invites the public to join the Olmsted Community Alliance (OCA). The goals of the OCA are to enhance collaboration and awareness between BOPC, park neighbors and community partners; provide opportunities for community dialogue, feedback and input throughout the Olmsted parks; build representation from every Olmsted park district; and increase public knowledge of BOPC’s role and mission for Buffalo’s historic landscapes.
During the long Maine winter, cabin fever can quickly set in, especially during a pandemic when indoor recreational activities are limited. The Windham Parks and Recreation Department has several programs designed to encourage people in the community to embrace the season, get outside, and enjoy the parks and trails in the area.
Comments / 0