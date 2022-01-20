ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MAC Theater Seeks Actor

Cover picture for the articleSeeking an actor to play CONNIE in our first play of the season!. The role of CONNIE, a 25-35...

newjerseystage.com

The Theater Project Holds Virtual Audition Workshop For Actors 17-25

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is offering a four-session VIRTUAL AUDITION WORKSHOP for young actors, 17-25 years old from January 25 to February 15. The classes are part of the company’s on-going response to the decreased number of opportunities available to actors during the current surge of Covid cases. Students are charged only $30 for the four meetings.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Dance Theater

This week, Santa Barbara Dance Theater celebrates its 45th anniversary with a program featuring work by Nancy Colahan, Weslie Ching, and the group’s new Artistic Director, Brandon Whited. The performances, which run from Thursday, January 13, through Sunday, January 16, will be at Center Stage Theater. Featured dancers include Nicole Powell, Paige Amicon, Miche Wong, Calder White, and apprentice/understudy Riley Haley. Colahan will contribute a pair of solos from Pandemic Suite, which she developed over Zoom last year. Weslie Ching’s duet, I Don’t Exist Anymore, is set to the funky sounds of Thai musician Thepporn Petchubon. Brandon Whited will premiere two works for the company, to Harbor and ARENA, or 1 of 4 & 4 of 1. For tickets, or to arrange viewing of a livestream, visit sbdancetheater.org.
slpecho.com

Theater closes ‘These Shining Lives’

After the theater program finished its last show Jan. 16, senior and Thespian vice president Caroline Butler said “These Shining Lives” was an exhilarating act to perform. “We got nothing but good compliments after each show. It went really well, and I had a lot of fun,” Butler said. “The cast is a lot of fun to perform with. The crew is a lot of fun to be with. And even though it’s a very serious show, it was very enjoyable.”
WNYC

Talking Black Theater At The Apollo

For WNYC's annual MLK event at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Alison spoke with some key players in African American theater about activism and art. Joining Alison on the Apollo stage were Jonathan McCrory, director of the National Black Theatre of Harlem, and Trezana Beverly, the first African-American actress to receive a Tony Award for “Best Featured Actress in a Play” for the 1977 Broadway play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf.
Times-Bulletin

Theater roars to life at The Niswonger

There is a first time for everything, and that time is now! Van Wert Live and the Van Wert Civic Theatre proudly announce a collaboration that puts the region’s most talented performers on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Stage. For the first time ever, the Van Wert Civic Theatre will command the Niswonger stage in their production of Disney’s The Lion King Jr., a live experience that will captivate the audience on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan 23 at 2 p.m. The African savannah will come to life with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle… and back again.
mainstreet-nashville.com

Students recognized for performances in theater

Students from five Nashville institutions of learning were recently awarded for their performances at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta. Students representing Nashville Christian School and Nashville Theatre School, Oakland Middle School in Murfreesboro, Mill Creek Musical Theatre in Nolensville and Carpe Artista in Smyrna won national awards and earned other recognition.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

Milla, a seriously ill teenager, falls in love with a drug dealer, Moses, her parents' worst nightmare. (PG for thematic content, violence, language and brief suggestive material; 2:01) Suzu is a shy high school student living in a rural village. But when she enters a massive virtual world, she escapes...
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport theater icon, actor and teacher Richard Folmer dead at age 79

Richard Sloan Folmer, a beloved staple in the Shreveport arts community, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11 according to the Shreveport Little Theatre's Facebook page. Folmer co-founded The Company Repertory Theatre and served as its artistic director. He also served as the drama teacher at Caddo Magnet High School, the theatre director at Emmett Hook Center Theatre and was the artistic director at the East Bank Theatre for the Bossier Arts Council.
creativeloafing.com

Mystery Science Theater

CL's Curt Holman Recommends: For the latest iteration of the esteemed movie-riffing franchise, Emily Marsh (co-star the show’s 2022 season) leads a cast of puppeteers and comics for live, rapid-patter mockery of a cheesy movie. For this tour, it’s reportedly 1985’s Making Contact, the first film from Roland Emmerich. “MST3K” is best-known as a TV show, but it can be very funny with a live audience. — CH.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeter Backyard Theater students win national award during theater festival

Students representing Jeter Backyard Theater in Gibsonia won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music and earned other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The Jan. 14-16 event is dedicated to celebrating student-driven musical theater programs. It was held in Atlanta. During the festival’s Direct...
ComicBook

Seabiscuit Horse Actor Dies At 24

Popcorn Deelites, the horse who depicted legendary race horse Seabiscuit in the film of the same name, has died. He was 24. The horse reportedly died as a result of complications from colic. His passing was announced by Old Friends Farm via their social media accounts. The 24-year-old gelding, who had a moderate racing career aside from his Hollywood success, had been retired at Old Friends, a thoroughbred retirement farm in Georgetown, KY., since 2005. According to a statement from the farm, he had been pensioned there alongside his sire, Afternoon Deelites.
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael K. Williams Described as “Heroic” Posing as War Soldier in Chaz Guest’s NY Exhibition

A new year has delivered two new projects featuring the late Michael K. Williams. The beloved actor, who passed away in September at age 54, stars opposite John Boyega in Abi Damaris Corbin’s 892 that screens as part of this month’s (virtual) Sundance Film Festival. On Jan. 22, at the Vito Schnabel Gallery on Clarkson Street in New York, Williams debuts in artist Chaz Guest’s exhibition Memories of Warriors. The showing marks the first New York solo outing in more than two decades for L.A.-based Guest, a prominent painter and creator whose works have been acquired by the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey,...
Variety

Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
focusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Disc

The Power of the Dog (2021) (**) Benedict Cumberbatch shines in the lead of the long-awaited return of film director, Jane Campion (The Piano), an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel. His performance, along with the film’s exquisite cinematography and musical score, are two of the film’s assets. Unfortunately, the film’s technical merits are not enough to overcome what basically amounts to a one hour fifty-minute run up to a fifteen-minute payoff that requires a herculean amount of patience on the part of the viewer. It’s basically a revenge tale/power struggle between a bullying rancher (Cumberbatch) and his brother and the brother’s spouse and stepson.
