The MAC Theater Seeks Actor

There is a first time for everything, and that time is now! Van Wert Live and the Van Wert Civic Theatre proudly announce a collaboration that puts the region’s most talented performers on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Stage. For the first time ever, the Van Wert Civic Theatre will command the Niswonger stage in their production of Disney’s The Lion King Jr., a live experience that will captivate the audience on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan 23 at 2 p.m. The African savannah will come to life with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle… and back again.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO