City officials vow to tackle Rikers Island crisis at rally outside City Hall

In fact, a 2019 Los Angeles Times/LA Business Council/Hart Research poll found that 95 percent of voters considered homelessness to be a serious or very serious problem. Since then homelessness has gotten steadily worse, and elected officials have been forced to carefully thread the needle. On one hand, they have played to the peanut gallery, reminding constituents that they are deeply concerned about the housing crisis and are taking resolute action. On the other hand, the same officials need to stay on good terms with their major campaign benefactors, many of whom are drawn from the real estate sector and play an outsized role in local politics.

2 DAYS AGO