City officials vow to tackle Rikers Island crisis at rally outside City Hall

The almost all-new slate of New York City councilmembers have been hard at work at City Hall for just about three weeks now, and on Thursday they received their committee assignments, setting the course for which issues they’ll champion over the next four years. The council’s 38 committees —...
In fact, a 2019 Los Angeles Times/LA Business Council/Hart Research poll found that 95 percent of voters considered homelessness to be a serious or very serious problem. Since then homelessness has gotten steadily worse, and elected officials have been forced to carefully thread the needle. On one hand, they have played to the peanut gallery, reminding constituents that they are deeply concerned about the housing crisis and are taking resolute action. On the other hand, the same officials need to stay on good terms with their major campaign benefactors, many of whom are drawn from the real estate sector and play an outsized role in local politics.
Elected officials and advocates are sounding the alarm on the inhumane conditions on Rikers Island, where several detainees refused to eat in an effort to gain the warden’s attention last week. Four City Council members made an unannounced visit to the prison last week, while days later Public Advocate...
The ward commission in charge of re-warding Jersey City's wards has rescheduled their meeting to Saturday at City Hall. Photo by Mark Koosau. Hudson County officials in charge of drawing new boundaries for Jersey City’s wards have rescheduled their public meeting on a proposed ward map from Thursday to Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Jersey City Hall in the City Council chambers.
Chelsea’s proposed share of the cost of a new Northeast Metropolitan Vocational Technical High School building would put an unfair financial burden on the city, according to city officials and community leaders who rallied in front of City Hall last Thursday. Voters in the 12 vocational district communities, including...
Leasing space in Arnold City Hall to outside parties has emerged as a bit of an issue for two city officials. Mayor Joseph Bia and Councilman George Hawdon are on opposite sides on just how much space the city may need in the building and how much it should lease to other parties.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu sat down for a one-on-one interview with 7NEWS’ Amaka Ubaka to discuss the issues she is tackling at City Hall. The new mayor has been breaking barriers and facing big challenges as the pandemic continues to take its toll on the city nearly three years in.
Based on the continued increase in COVID-19 cases and community transmission rates, city officials have announced that Manhattan Beach City Hall will remain open to appointment-only access until January 31, 2022. For a complete list of on-line city services or to make an appointment, please visit Manhattan Beach City Hall...
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that has united unlikely parties around a thorny question: is it religious discrimination if the city of Boston prevents a man from flying a “Christian” flag on a flagpole outside City Hall where other groups have displayed banners of their own?Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, began pursuing the case after the rejected his application to fly a flag that featured a red cross outside City Hall, even though it had approved 284 straight applications before his arrived.The city has defended its choice as a way to avoid the...
Elected officials on Manhattan’s West Side are telling DSNY it’s time to clean up their act—the city may have reopened but lax sanitation efforts are putting a stink on tourism. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many city-run programs halted or were scaled back due to...
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s city manager has resigned from his role. Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes called a meeting to work through three agenda items: interviewing candidates for clerk of council, consult with legal counsel regarding city manager and to appoint an acting or interim city manager. Steven Rosenberg...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago City Council Committee on Public Safety will meet later today to discuss the so-called Victims’ Justice Ordinance, a proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to allow the city to sue gangs, their leadership, and members who profit from illegal and violent acts.
CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports the proposal has faced vocal opposition from some critics.
Earlier this week, a group of more than 50 Chicago civil rights attorneys signed a letter, asking Lightfoot to withdraw the ordinance she introduced in September.
The proposal was introduced as Lightfoot is under pressure to crack down on Chicago’s gun violence and...
Former Coney Island Councilmember Mark Treyger, who just recently finished up his last term in legislature on Dec. 31, has been appointed to serve as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for NYC Schools. The two-term legislator, who represented Coney Island, Bensonhurst, Gravesend, and Sea Gate, has been involved in the city’s...
This article was originally published on Jan 17 by THE CITY. Sign up here to get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning. Mayor Eric Adams’ anticipated pick to head the city’s economic development arm signed on to help an investor battling housing agencies for control of an ailing Astoria affordable housing development — a war officials contend has delayed desperately needed repairs.
A new and improved way to watch and comment during Wayzata City Council and Planning Commission Meetings is coming next month!. Starting soon, residents will have the ability to tune in AND comment remotely from their home or afar. Access the meeting Zoom link inside of the calendar event on Wayzata.org and digitally raise your hand during a Public Hearing to speak. At that time, you will be seen and heard in our Council Chambers and live on WCTV.
Per the Common Council Demolition Moratorium for Great Northern Grain Elevator:. Citizens to Save the Great Northern is planning a rally today (Thursday, January 20) at the steps of City Hall. Community members in support of preserving the iconic grain elevator – the oldest surviving elevator in Buffalo – are asked to gather at the steps of City Hall at 2:30pm, to voice their discontent, and mounting opposition to the demolition of the Great Northern, an internationally renowned landmark.
City Hall in Cathedral City will continue to be closed to the public, unless by appointment, due to rising COVID-19 cases.
City spokesperson Chris Parman said the city had planned to reopen at the start of 2022, but postponed it because of the COVID-19 spike. City Hall was similarly closed to the public without appointments from March 2020 to March 2021, according to Parman.
THE FOLLOWING IS A CITY OF HOOPESTON PRESS RELEASE:. Due to increasing case numbers and the need to keep city workers healthy, city hall will be closed to the public. beginning January 18, 2022 and will tentatively reopen on January 31, 2022. Residents needing city services can still contact City...
The Rikers Island prisoners that were on a hunger strike for five days are looking for the city to meet “very basic human needs,” Queens state Senator Jessica Ramos reported after her visit to the beleaguered correctional facility. Last week reports that a number of those incarcerated inside...
