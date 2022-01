Reese Witherspoon has confused her fans with a bizarre tweet regarding “CRYPOT wallets” and “digital identity”.The Hollywood star shared the post on Tuesday (11 January), writing: “In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm.”She capped her tweet by asking her followers: “Are you planning for this?”At the time of writing, there was no specific reason as to why Witherspoon decided to send the post, which has prompted messages of mockery. Others called out Witherspoon for what they believed was an advertisement for cryptocurrencies, with one Twitter...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO