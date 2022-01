CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 1,800 people were victims of carjackings in Chicago last year, but the crisis is not only in the city. Suburban Cook County is also dealing with a spike in thefts and carjackings. So we wanted to know – are certain cars more likely to be targeted? CBS 2’s Tara Molina looked at the county data for answers. It turns out Jeep is one of the top makes targeted, with the top model targeted being the Grand Cherokee. The purpose here is not to worry anyone, but to inform – since there is information available about how you can best...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO