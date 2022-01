We have yet again found ourselves at the start of another year, a time to shed the old skin and become our newer (hopefully better) selves. And while I’m generally opposed to the idea of New Year’s Resolutions—there’s no need to wait for some arbitrary point in this dirt rock’s orbit around a hot ball of gas to make that change about yourself that you want to—there is something to be said to the circannual rhythm of it all. January comes hot on the heels of Thanksgiving, the December holiday season, and New Year’s, three of the most revelry- and gluttony-filled dates on the calendar. Feeling a little… high gravity come January 2nd is part and parcel with what precedes it.

