Public Health

Impact of Staffing Shortages in Healthcare

physicianspractice.com
 4 days ago

Even before the pandemic, healthcare providers were struggling with a shortage of nurses and physicians, much of...

www.physicianspractice.com

Bay News 9

Florida hospitals face severe staffing shortage 'crisis'

STATEWIDE — Numbers from the latest data crunch flashed across Twitter Monday when the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) reported a COVID-19 hospitalization count of 9,579. The FHA says COVID-19 has further "compounded" a staffing crisis at hospitals. Recent data from the association shows most beds are full, but only...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

Hospital staffing shortages caused by Omicron variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The highly transmissible Omicron variant is taking a toll on those who are on the front lines, including hospital systems and their staff. WREG asked hospitals in Memphis how staff has been faring with infection rates. A spokesperson with Baptist told us on Friday that 757 employees were out because of COVID-19 but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lake Charles American Press

COVID-related staffing shortages affecting hospitals

Rising COVID-19 cases amid the Omicron surge and staffing shortages are straining hospitals across the country. As of Friday, 20 employees at Jennings American Legion Hospital were infected with COVID-19 or quarantined due to exposure, but most are expected to return to work by Monday, according to the hospital’s Infection Preventionist Phyllis Theriot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
mpbonline.org

Coronavirus hospitalizations surge as staffing shortages in hospitals continue

At the University of Mississippi Medical Center, healthcare workers are in short supply. Many workers have retired, sought higher-paying jobs, or continue to work but are at home in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure. At the hospital, around 55 beds are vacant as there is no staff to care for those extra patients. Dr. Alan Jones is Associate Vice Chancellor of Clinical Affairs at the medical center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
foxnebraska.com

LPS announces new strategies to address staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent rapid rise of COVID-19 positive students and staff reported to Lincoln Public Schools mirrors that seen in Lincoln and Lancaster County, according to school officials. A trend that has LPS concerned. Officials announced new strategies on Friday to address a large number of students...
LINCOLN, NE
physicianspractice.com

How doctors can leverage telehealth to help their patients and their practices

While most insurance plans now accommodate telehealth, you should still know how to bill it properly to avoid unpaid claims. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, providers must be even more creative and resourceful when helping their patients. Telehealth represents a prime opportunity for physicians to do just this. Through telehealth, doctors can treat patients through synchronous audio-video telecommunications systems carried out from separate locations.
HEALTH SERVICES
kunm.org

Let's Talk hospital staffing shortages

Let’s Talk New Mexico 01/13 8am: Nearly a quarter of hospitals across the country report critical staffing shortages as the omicron variant surges. New Mexico hospital officials are warning emergency rooms are overwhelmed and the situation is likely to get worse. Meanwhile many hospitals are relying on traveling nurses to fill staffing gaps, but that’s not a permanent solution. It’s the latest iteration of a pandemic that has exacerbated an existing shortage of nurses and health care workers in New Mexico. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk with hospital officials, advocates and nurses and we want to hear from you. Are you working in healthcare and feeling burned out? What changes do you want to see? Are you a traveling nurse? Why did you decide to go that route? Have the staffing and bed shortages meant you had trouble getting care for yourself or a loved one? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, Tweet to us with the hashtag #LetsTalkNM or call in live during the show at (505) 277-5866.
HEALTH SERVICES
Telegraph

A quarter of U.S. hospitals have critical staffing shortages

Of the approximately 5,000 hospitals that reported data to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday, nearly 1,200 or 24% said they are currently experiencing a critical staffing shortage, the largest share during the pandemic. More than 100 other hospitals nationwide said they expect a staffing shortage within the next week.
ILLINOIS STATE
WRAL

Emergency services spread thin due to staffing shortages

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Emergency services spread thin due to staffing shortages. An increasing number of COVID cases throughout the state is putting added pressure on our health care...
HEALTH SERVICES
physicianspractice.com

Suggestions for managing difficult patients

Tips on what to do when you must part ways with a difficult patient. As a young doctor, I tried very hard to please all my patients. I never wanted any patients to have a bad experience or to leave with negative feelings about myself or my practice. As I matured as a doctor and saw that I was unable to make everyone happy, I learned better how to manage the difficult patient.
HEALTH
physicianspractice.com

HHS announces more ARP funds for healthcare workforce

More funding has been released to help with healthcare workers mental wellbeing. The Biden administration has awarded even more American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds aimed at reducing burnout and promoting mental health and wellness among the nation’s healthcare workforce. According to a news release, $103 million in funds have...
HEALTH
Beaumont Enterprise

Local governments make due with COVID staffing shortages

As Southeast Texas sees a sharp uptick in the number of COVID cases, local governments are not exempt. As of mid-January, Jefferson County’s human resources office was reporting 72 people quarantining due to confirmed active infection, symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus — up from 60 last week.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

