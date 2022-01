It is no secret that Ot7 Quanny is on track to be the next big thing to come out of Philly. Quanny exemplifies a versatile style and is building a lot of momentum for 2022. He hails from North Philly which is one of the roughest areas in Philly, but he knows it shaped him to be the artist that he is today. Quanny has conquered the streets but he is looking to master the music industry. He knows that his music can change life for him and the people around him. This is an artist who continuously carves his own lane and sound with each song by establishing himself through a series of singles solo and with his group members NR BOOR and Lil Na of NR3.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO