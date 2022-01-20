Infantino focuses on tackling workload in player talks

The Africa Cup of Nations is heading into the knock-out stage after completion of the final round of group fixtures on Thursday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the last-16 ties.Burkina Faso v GabonJanuary 23, Limbe, 1600 GMTBurkina Faso, who are 60th in the FIFA world rankings, went through to the last 16 as runners-up behind Cameroon from Group A, but only by the narrowest of margins. After losing their opener to the hosts, the Stallions beat Cape Verde and then drew with Ethiopia. That saw them finish level with Cape Verde, but their superior head-to-head record saw...
