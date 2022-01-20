ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby County's financial crisis sees local MPs seek further talks with the EFL in a bid to help find a solution to help Rams complete the Championship season

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Derby MPs are urgently seeking further talks with the EFL in an attempt to break the deadlock that could force the Championship club into liquidation at the start of next month.

The Rams have until February 1 to demonstrate to the EFL they have the funds - thought to be about £5million - to complete the campaign.

In a sign of the growing crisis, the EFL, Derby's administrators Quantuma and Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson all released statements on Thursday, with the EFL claiming to be 'exasperated' that Quantuma 'have still not provided any guarantee of funds'. The governing body confirmed it had sought legal advice in an attempt to end the impasse.

Derby County are seeking around £5million that would see them complete the season

Derby MPs have already met the EFL this week but are attempting to arrange another round of discussions as they try to find a route through the crisis.

One of the matters currently delaying a possible sale is compensation claims by Middlesbrough and Wycombe, who say they were directly affected by Derby's breach of spending rules. Derby qualified for the play-offs ahead of Boro in 2019, and avoided relegation at the expense of Wycombe last season.

But in a strongly-worded letter to Quantuma, Gibson said: 'We have no wish to see Derby County cease to exist. We only want to be dealt with fairly and can only conclude that you are currently choosing to use ourselves, the EFL and Wycombe Wanderers as scapegoats for your failure to conclude what should have been a relatively simple task of bringing Derby County out of administration.

'We hope that you will have the courtesy to respond to this open letter unlike our previous correspondence which remains unanswered.'

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson released a statement to Quantuma on Thursday night

The EFL statement read: 'In an attempt to move this particular matter forward swiftly, the EFL has written to all parties with a proposed solution to negotiate a deal via independent legal mediation.

'By the Administrator's own forecasting, the Club will run out of cash by February, and therefore sourcing funds is of paramount importance to ensure they can compete for the rest of the season. This is when we have been informed the money runs out.'

Derby face local rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday eight points adrift of safety, but off the bottom of the table despite having 21 points deducted earlier in the season.

They face further player sales in this transfer window unless more funding can be secured.

Wayne Rooney's Rams have already suffered a 21 points deduction this season

Quantuma remain hopeful of naming a preferred bidder in the coming days and have spoken to Rooney this week.

But they accept Derby could face further sanctions - likely to be a 15-point deduction - if an eventual new owner does not offer creditors the minimum settlement under EFL rules.

Their statement read: 'We have provided the EFL with 3 scenarios as to how that funding gap can be bridged and the EFL await further confirmation from us as to which scenario we plan to deliver. This will be dealt with over the next few days.

'We understand the frustrations of the supporters who are desperate for the club to survive and we are doing everything in our power to make this happen. We still believe a successful outcome is possible.'

Sportsmail revealed this week that Derby face oblivion unless they find about £5million to survive until the end of the season.

Several players have already left this month and a fire sale of assets - including academy talent - is being lined up to ease financial pressure.

Derby fans group calls on Tracey Crouch to intervene

Former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch has been asked by a Derby supporters' group to act as an independent mediator in a bid to resolve a dispute which threatens the club's future.

Buyers interested in taking Derby out of administration are understood to be wary of the legal claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe which hang over the club, and that could mean significant extra liabilities landing in their lap.

At the same time, administrators have been asked to provide a funding plan by the EFL by February 1 to demonstrate they have sufficient finances to fulfil the rest of their fixtures this season.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch has been approached by a Derby fans' group to act as an independent mediator to resolve the dispute

The Rams Trust has approached Crouch - a Conservative MP and the chair of the fan-led review of football governance - 'to bang the heads together' of the parties involved and break the deadlock.

Trust chair Jim Wheeler said the EFL had given the Trust a commitment to be involved in such dialogue in a meeting on Wednesday night, and so have the administrators.

Wheeler told the PA news agency: 'It needs to be thrashed out and it needs somebody independent to probably lead that and get them all together and banging their heads together.

'And we have been approaching MPs including Tracey Crouch herself to say: 'Would you be able to do this? Could you call them all together and just bang their heads together?'

'I noticed in the debate (in Parliament) the other day, she kind of distanced herself a little bit and said, 'well, that's not my daily role, you should be going to the Sports Minister', which is the other avenue that we could approach.

'I think there is a view though that actually having a woman in there might just sort of get a bit more sense from otherwise potentially very entrenched views from a group of guys around the table, especially when they're all multi-millionaires and all don't want to lose face.'

Wycombe and Middlesbrough have lodged separate claims against Derby. The clubs claim they were disadvantaged as a result of County breaching financial rules - in Wycombe's case, by being relegated to League One instead of Derby last season and in Middlesbrough's case, in missing out on a play-off place to the Rams in the 2018-19 campaign.

Wheeler said he had a degree of sympathy with Wycombe and Middlesbrough and could see why they felt 'wronged', but that it would be a 'dangerous precedent' if either claim succeeded.

The EFL has again faced criticism over the situation that has developed at Derby, but Wheeler could understand why the league had asked the administrators to provide a funding plan setting out their ability to fulfil this season's fixtures.

Wheeler added: 'Nobody wants to see Derby County die, so if by the first of February they are close but haven't got it across the line, I'm sure they would give them time to resolve that.

'But as the EFL has said, what they can't do is allow the club to just continue without sufficient funding and then drop out of the league at a later date because that then affects all the other teams in the league. So the EFL are doing the right thing in that respect.'

Wheeler says he has been impressed by how manager Wayne Rooney has galvanised the team and given them a shot at survival despite being docked 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial rules.

However, he says Rooney's exit, amid reported interest from his old side Everton, could save the club.

'If Everton came in now, and we got a compensation payment from them for taking him off our hands, that actually might save us,' Wheeler said.

'I mean, it would be greeted very badly by Derby fans, but if it saved the club... it's the same as a lot of the players. They have said: 'We want to stay, we want to see this through and do a job for the Derby fans but if it saves the club, we're prepared to go if that's what it needs. And that's kind of the situation we're in.'

Supporters have been sharing their memories of following the club, and what it means to them, under the hashtag #myderbystory.

Wheeler said: 'We've had some really harrowing messages come through to the Trust saying, 'I don't know what else I've got to live for'.

'I mean that is really sad, but it is the reality for some people. It needs to be resolved.

'All Derby fans at the moment are petrified over what might happen in the next couple of weeks.'

