FRANKFURT (Bloomberg) --The Netherlands is throwing a hydrogen life preserver to pipelines that are on the brink of becoming stranded assets. The nation will end most natural-gas production this year, forcing NV Nederlandse Gasunie to find alternative uses for its 15,000 kilometers of pipes. The state-owned company is studying which segments of its wide network to adapt to transport, produce and store hydrogen over the next decade as the European Union seeks to green its economy.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO