Jeanine Pirro recounted her patriotic journey as the host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" in her final opening statement Saturday. JEANINE PIRRO: Eleven years ago, "Justice with Judge Jeanine" began, hosted by a former prosecutor, judge and D.A. sitting not in a courtroom with armed deputies, but instead in a studio armed with teleprompters, monitors and a dedicated staff and crew. The mission was a familiar one: finding truth and justice — the jury bigger, though. In fact, a national one, thus bringing you truth, justice and the American way. Each and every week, we watched events unfold in America together through the lens of this studio. When we started this journey, we were all a bit younger, but not as wise as we are now. We were certainly more optimistic.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO