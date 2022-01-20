ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills at Chiefs: Thursday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1Vjn_0drN7kIQ00

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their divisional round meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited participation

  • DE Mario Addison (shoulder)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes:

Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Did not practice

  • CB Rashad Fenton (back)
  • RB Darrel Williams (toe)
  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (personal)

Limited participation

  • LB Anthony Hitchens (back)
  • OL Prine Tega Wanogho (rib)

Full practice

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)
  • WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
  • CB L’Jarius Sneed (knees)

Notes:

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play vs. the Steelers in the wild-card round while Hill did. … Hitchens, Wanogho and Gay were added to the injury report on Thursday.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will meet for the second year in a row in the AFC playoffs, this time with a conference title game berth on the line. Last year, the two teams faced off for a trip to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs beating Buffalo and retaining their AFC crown. During the regular season, however, the Bills exacted a measure of revenge with a 38-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct 10.
NFL
TMZ.com

Chiefs' Willie Gay Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Vacuum In Argument W/ Woman

7:52 AM PT -- A rep for Gay says the football player was arrested after he broke a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his child. "Willie was at his son's house visiting," Maxx Lepselter said in a statement Thursday morning. "He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum."
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Player Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday Night

With the Divisional Round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs received troubling news regarding one of their starting linebackers. According to a report from KCTV5, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Divisional round playoff picks: Rams upset Buccaneers, Chiefs get revenge vs. Bills

Dajani Dimes had an average week in the wild card round, as we went 5-1 straight up, but 3-3 against the spread. As SportsLine's Allan Bell tried to tell me last week, teams that won the past 24 NFL playoff games went 21-3 against the spread. If favorites win straight up, they are covering. Sure enough, all six teams that won in Super Wild Card Weekend went 6-0 ATS. That's something to keep in mind again this week, as the point spreads in the divisional round are smaller.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Darrel Williams
Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Decision On LB Willie Gay After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a somewhat surprising announcement. Linebacker Willie Gay, who was arrested earlier in the week, will play this weekend. With a massive contest against the Buffalo Bills coming up, it was unclear if Gay would participate. According to a report...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willie Gay#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#N#Patriots#Cb#Rb Clyde Edwards Helaire#Chiefs Wire#Steelers
VikingsTerritory

Slight Frontrunner Emerging for Vikings GM Job

Nothing is settled for the Minnesota Vikings choosing a new general manager or head coach, but a frontrunner for general manager is subtly emerging. The Vikings capped the first round of GM interviews on Thursdays, likely moving to the next phase of second interviews. Additionally, the New York Giants hired Joe Schoen from the Buffalo Bills front office on Friday, wiping one name off the board for GM-needy organizations.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Chiefs X-Factor against the Bills in the 2022 NFL playoffs, and it’s not Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a dominating victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. After his incredible, five-touchdown game against the Steelers, many would expect quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be the Chiefs X-factor against the Bills. While Mahomes is obviously important to the Chiefs success, he doesn’t quite make the cut as the X-Factor.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

3 Bold Predictions For The Bills In Divisional Round vs. Chiefs

There is a new beast of the AFC East and that is the Buffalo Bills. After years of the New England Patriots running things and looking like they could do the same this season, the Bills look like they have finally overcome the little brother syndrome and taken control of the division.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy