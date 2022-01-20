Banned jockey Robbie Dunne decides to appeal his 18-month suspension for bullying and harassing top female rider Bryony Frost after he was accused of using abusive language and threatening to put her through a fence at Southwell

Robbie Dunne has appealed against his 18-month suspension imposed last month by a BHA disciplinary panel for a campaign of bullying and harassment against fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

Dunne was found guilty of four breaches of Rule J19 which covers conduct prejudicial to horse racing.

The 36-year-old jump jockey has appealed against the findings of the BHA panel and the length of his ban.

Daryl Cowan, Dunne’s solicitor, said: ‘A notice of appeal has been lodged with the BHA and we are awaiting an appeal panel to be appointed and a hearing date.’

In written reasons for their decision published this month, the panel described Dunne’s behaviour as ‘wholly inappropriate for a professional athlete in an equal opportunity sport’.

It is believed Dunne will have a beefed-up legal team for the hearing with Robin Mathew QC, a former trainer, as well as barrister Roderick Moore and Cowan, who represented him at the first hearing.

A BHA appeal does not constitute a re-hearing, so Frost will not be called to give evidence again.