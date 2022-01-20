ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banned jockey Robbie Dunne decides to appeal his 18-month suspension for bullying and harassing top female rider Bryony Frost after he was accused of using abusive language and threatening to put her through a fence at Southwell

By Marcus Townend
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Robbie Dunne has appealed against his 18-month suspension imposed last month by a BHA disciplinary panel for a campaign of bullying and harassment against fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

Dunne was found guilty of four breaches of Rule J19 which covers conduct prejudicial to horse racing.

The 36-year-old jump jockey has appealed against the findings of the BHA panel and the length of his ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUNDr_0drN7Yea00
Robbie Dunne has appealed against his 18-month suspension imposed last month

Daryl Cowan, Dunne’s solicitor, said: ‘A notice of appeal has been lodged with the BHA and we are awaiting an appeal panel to be appointed and a hearing date.’

In written reasons for their decision published this month, the panel described Dunne’s behaviour as ‘wholly inappropriate for a professional athlete in an equal opportunity sport’.

It is believed Dunne will have a beefed-up legal team for the hearing with Robin Mathew QC, a former trainer, as well as barrister Roderick Moore and Cowan, who represented him at the first hearing.

A BHA appeal does not constitute a re-hearing, so Frost will not be called to give evidence again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJccC_0drN7Yea00
Dunne was last month handed an 18-month ban for bullying fellow jockey Bryony Frost (above)

Telegraph

Robbie Dunne appeals against ban for bullying fellow jockey Bryony Frost

Robbie Dunne, the jockey who was suspended for 18 months after an independent disciplinary panel found him guilty of bullying fellow jockey Bryony Frost, has lodged an appeal against both the decision and penalty. On Thursday the British Horseracing Authority tweeted a notice to that effect saying: “The independent Judicial...
