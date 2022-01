Lately, safety is at the top of everyone’s list of concerns, and in a recent study, Coral Springs was named the 13th safest city in America in populations over 100,000. An analysis of crime statistics of 297 heavily populated cities in America determined the rankings based on each city’s cost of crime. MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, analyzed the crime statistics from the FBI by calculating the cost per capita in each city.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO