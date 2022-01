The company missed earnings and growth expectations, but is still growing members and earning profits!. I’ve admired Netflix (NFLX) for a long time, but never really considered owning it until now. The company remains profitable and growing, but the market is undoing a lot of its prior excesses and selling off a number of “Covid Winners” and it looks like that sentiment may have caught up with Netflix. Even though it may have disappointed other people’s expectations, I’m interested in buying at the price we see pre-market of around $410/share, and I would be more interested as it keeps falling.

