Q: I decided to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees. I know that the vaccine isn’t guaranteed to stop my workers from getting or spreading the virus, but my understanding is that it drastically reduces the possibility of infection. A couple of my workers just can’t take the shot, for medical reasons. They will have the option of getting a weekly COVID-19 test instead of the vaccine. Three other workers have asked whether they can get a “religious exemption” from getting the vaccine based on their “sincerely held religious belief” that the vaccine is made from aborted fetuses and therefore violates their belief in the sanctity of human life. I asked for time to look into it. I’m not inclined to let them off the hook; I think they made up their religious objection, or found it on social media. Do I have to give an exemption to religious fakers?

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO