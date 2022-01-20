ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Mayor Wants Daily Driving Charge of Up To $2.7

 3 days ago

We're in the middle of a piss-poor managed pandemic that has shredded Western economic supply lines with debt going out of control, our national currencies in question and looming threats of an energy crisis because we're letting the neocons potentially start WWIII with Europe's biggest supplier of oil and...

Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Where Ukraine's sunflowers once sprouted, fears now grow

On a warm spring day in Ukraine 26 years ago, three men smiled for cameras as they planted symbolic sunflower seedlings in freshly tilled earth where Soviet nuclear missiles had once stood ready.That placid scene was, briefly, a launchpad for hope that the demise of the Soviet Union would bury the threat of great power war and mark the start of lasting peace in an undivided Europe. Today Ukraine is ground zero for worry that Russia will ignite a conflict that could engulf the region.On that early-June day in 1996, the American secretary of defense, William J. Perry, joined...
EUROPE
AFP

Cold War flashbacks in Russia-US talks in Geneva

Geneva, the neutral turf that was once host to so much Cold War bargaining, is again welcoming Russian and US officials to discuss missiles, nuclear arms and spheres of influence on the eve of a possible conflagration. There is a heavy whiff of the 20th-century East-West power struggles in the Swiss capital, a flashback to the tense period between World War II and the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, when the fate of the world often appeared to hang in the balance. The two rival camps are beginning to openly make the comparison themselves, even if observers note significant differences. "What we're having now we have is kind of a remake of the Cold War, Cold War 2.0," Dmitri Polyansky, the Russian deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said last month, putting the blame on the United States.
WORLD
slashdot.org

Lithuania is left in the dust

The nearly completed Nord Stream 2 is again in focus. It has become known that the U.S. Senate on January 13 failed to pass a bill to slap sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz. The tally was 55 in favor and 44 against the bill that needed 60 votes to pass. Those who voted against his bill said it risked breaking unity in Washington and in Europe. U.S. senators said also Cruz sanctions on Nord Stream 2 could harm relations with Germany which is very important for the U.S. foreign policy and economy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?

Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was the first change of internationally recognized borders in Europe through military force since World War II. Russia proceeded to instigate and fuel a war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 14,000 lives so far. Last year, Russia began massing a force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern and northern border and in the occupied Crimea, and taking other provocative actions. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 19, 2022, about Putin: “Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia will be ‘punished’ if troops are sent into Ukraine – No 10

Russia will be “punished” if the country pushes ahead with any “destabilising action” in Ukraine Downing Street has warned.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding last-ditch talks with Russian diplomats in Switzerland on Friday in a bid to avert a conflict on Ukraine’s border, where Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops.Number 10 said if Russian President Vladimir Putin launches an offensive, there will be a “package of sweeping measures” launched by the UK and its allies against the Kremlin.Earlier, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Mr Putin he must “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk...
POLITICS
Reuters

Alaska governor unlawfully fired state lawyer critical of Trump: judge

(Reuters) - Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy, a Republican, and his chief of staff unlawfully fired an accomplished state lawyer after she harshly criticized former Republican President Donald Trump on her personal blog, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge John Sedwick in Anchorage on Thursday said Elizabeth Bakalar's firing...
slashdot.org

Amazon Activist's Firing Deemed Illegal by Labor Board Officials

The way you know unions work and the way you know they benefit people who work for a living over people who own shit for a living is that every time anyone tries to unionize the people who just own shit will spend any amount of time effort and money to prevent unionization from happening.
LABOR ISSUES
slashdot.org

The EU Approves Sweeping Draft Regulations On Social Media Giants

It's refreshing to hear someone not afraid that global warning will remove him from a job, cause tropical diseases to migrate into his area, ready to laugh as the brush and forest fires in his future, able to exist with base of the food chain destroyed, etc. Let me guess,...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Where's the meat? Employers and governments should have seen this supply crisis coming, and done something

Australian Day barbecues are under threat as Omicron infections continue to cripple meat-processing operations. Most off the menu are chicken dishes. Australia’s biggest poultry processor Ingham’s (with a 40% market share) has had to stop producing some items and curtail production of others. It’s affecting clients such as KFC, and supermarket meat shelves are largely bare. The Australian Chicken Meat Federation said last week breast fillets, drumsticks and chicken wings will be hard to find for at least several weeks. The response of employers and government has been to relax health protocols for meat workers, reducing isolation times and keeping them...
AGRICULTURE

