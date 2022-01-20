London Mayor Wants Daily Driving Charge of Up To $2.7

Geneva, the neutral turf that was once host to so much Cold War bargaining, is again welcoming Russian and US officials to discuss missiles, nuclear arms and spheres of influence on the eve of a possible conflagration. There is a heavy whiff of the 20th-century East-West power struggles in the Swiss capital, a flashback to the tense period between World War II and the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, when the fate of the world often appeared to hang in the balance. The two rival camps are beginning to openly make the comparison themselves, even if observers note significant differences. "What we're having now we have is kind of a remake of the Cold War, Cold War 2.0," Dmitri Polyansky, the Russian deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said last month, putting the blame on the United States.

