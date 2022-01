There are many references to the life of Walt Disney at Disneyland Paris, but did you know that tribute is paid to other members of his family at the parks too?. Just opposite the Emporium, on Main Street, U.S.A., New Century Notions – Flora’s Unique Boutique owes its success to its owner’s talent for finding new and rare objects from all over France, in memory of her family history. But Flora was also the name of Walt’s mother. According to the beautiful mosaic on the floor at the entrance of the shop, it was founded in 1888; but another equally symbolic event lies behind that one as it was in fact the year Flora Call married Elias Disney.

