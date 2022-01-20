ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Basketball with Mike White Presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers Airs Friday

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Mike White TV Coach's Show, presented by your local Toyota dealers, continues on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida in North/Central Florida....

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Women’s Tennis Opens Dual Competition with Victory Over UNF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's tennis began the 2022 dual season on a high note, defeating North Florida, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. All three doubles squads picked-up victories to get the match started, giving Florida an early 1-0 advantage in the match. Marlee Zein and Carly Briggs, ranked No. 24 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's doubles rankings, took down Kit Gulihur and Isabel Oliveira, 6-3, to clinch the point after McCartney Kessler and Emma Shelton took down Sean Lodzki and Kendall Nash, 6-2. The freshman pair of Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee completed the sweep, overtaking Anslee Long and Summer Yardley in a highly-contested match, 7-5.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gators Complete Two-Day Stand with Perfect Record

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the second time in as many attempts, Florida women's tennis earned a convincing victory, defeating South Florida at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Monday afternoon, 7-0. The Gators (2-0, 0-0 SEC) opened the match with strong doubles play, as Bente Spee and Marlee Zein quickly captured a 6-2 win at two doubles, 6-2. Playing at the third doubles position, Sydney Berlin and Sara Dahlstrom earned the point for UF, battling South Florida's (1-1, 0-0 AAC) Alexandra Mjos and Kiana Mokhtari, 7-5.
GAINESVILLE, FL

