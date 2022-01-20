Florida Basketball with Mike White Presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers Airs Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's tennis began the 2022 dual season on a high note, defeating North Florida, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. All three doubles squads picked-up victories to get the match started, giving Florida an early 1-0 advantage in the match. Marlee Zein and Carly Briggs, ranked No. 24 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's doubles rankings, took down Kit Gulihur and Isabel Oliveira, 6-3, to clinch the point after McCartney Kessler and Emma Shelton took down Sean Lodzki and Kendall Nash, 6-2. The freshman pair of Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee completed the sweep, overtaking Anslee Long and Summer Yardley in a highly-contested match, 7-5.

