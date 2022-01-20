ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Rage Against The Machine Postpone Tour Dates Again And Fans Have Thoughts

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Rage Against the Machine have once again postponed the dates of their "Public Service Announcement" tour. The highly anticipated reunion run was originally supposed to happen in March 2020, but like so many other bands RATM was forced to reschedule when the pandemic hit. The rockers then planned to hit the road this March, but it wasn't a good sign for fans when the band, who was rumored to be topping the Coachella 2022 bill , didn't end up in the lineup.

On Thursday (January 20), RATM officially announced another postponement, which pushes the start date to July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin. As of now, the Midwest and East Coast shows have been confirmed but rescheduled West Coast dates have not.

Some fans were understanding of the band's decision, tweeting encouraging messages like "Thank you for still going forward with the tour! I don't mind waiting a little longer as long as I still finally get to see RATM live in person," but others weren't so nice.

"This is sad and quite honestly makes zero sense. It's January. While we cannot predict the next few months, there was no reason to postpone THIS EARLY for a tour starting in March. I guess you guys can't be bothered to at least try. Hopefully most ask for refunds. Ridiculous," one follower wrote .

"More like 'The Postponement Announcement Tour', am I right?" a fan quipped , while another lamented "This will never happen."

RATM assured that the postponed dates will get rescheduled and tickets will be honored; however, anyone who wants a refund will be able to receive one. See the announcement and check out the new list of confirmed dates below.

Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates

July 9 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11 Chicago, IL – United Center

July 12 Chicago, IL – United Center

July 15 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’été de Quebec *

July 19 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Center

July 21 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

July 23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

July 25 Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center

July 27 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 29 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 31 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August 2 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

August 3 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

August 8 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 9 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

*without Run the Jewels

