For Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Tony Deangelo, the 2021-22 season has been a rejuvenation of a career that some thought had already come to an end. DeAngelo, 26, has never struggled when it comes to on-ice play. As a member of the New York Rangers, a team he will face Friday night, he did everything they asked of him on the ice. In 2019-20, he put up 15 goals and 53 points in just 68 games from the back end. However, he was sent home just six games into the 2020-21 season, and bought out that summer.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO