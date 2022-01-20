ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, IL

Anthony Osipov junior tennis player earns 609 points in Boys’ 16 bracket by end of December

By Rockford Sun
rockfordsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaledonia tennis player Anthony Osipov finished 1,155th in December in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association....

rockfordsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Caledonia, IL
Caledonia, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy