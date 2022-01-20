Police respond to shooting inside St. Clair Square
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – Police have responded to an incident at St. Clair Square. Fairview Heights, IL police tell FOX 2 that one...fox2now.com
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – Police have responded to an incident at St. Clair Square. Fairview Heights, IL police tell FOX 2 that one...fox2now.com
The crime under this regime knows no bounds! These criminals need some serious consequences!
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 6