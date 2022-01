The list of Vermonters heading to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing keeps growing by the day. Landgrove native Ben Ogden will join nine other first-time Olympians as well as four veterans on the U.S. cross-country skiing squad next month. The University of Vermont senior will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Feb. 22, the same day the men’s 4x10-kilometer relay takes place in China.

1 DAY AGO