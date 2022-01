This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This morning, we spotted two new Dooney & Bourke collections at Magic Kingdom. First up, we have the new Dooney & Bourke Germany collection. Like previous EPCOT pavilion collections, this new print features Mickey and friends in German-style outfits. Mixed in with the Fab Five are icons one may associate with Germany, such as pretzels and cuckoo clocks.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO