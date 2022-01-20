ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US charges 2nd key suspect in killing of Haiti's president

By GISELA SALOMÓN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — A Haitian-Chilean businessman considered a key suspect in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appeared in U.S. federal court on Thursday and was accused of providing weapons to former Colombian soldiers charged with fatally shooting the Caribbean country’s leader. Rodolphe Jaar, a...

