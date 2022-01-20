ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC’s Olympics Balancing Act Is Getting Even More Complicated

By Caleb Ecarma
Vanity Fair
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally, NBC Sports had planned to send three announcing teams to Beijing to cover the Winter Olympic Games there in February. But that all changed on Wednesday, when the network announced it’s opting to keep its commentators stateside. NBC made the decision in response to the fast-spreading omicron variant of the...

The Independent

Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA's opening Olympic uniforms

Team USA s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes — all without the use of a battery or wired technology.The assist by a company called Skyscrape follows battery-powered cooling and heating tech the company used for some previous looks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Pyeongchang Winter Games.Bobsledder Aja Evans...
Deadline

ESPN Won’t Send Its Crew To Beijing Olympics Amid Covid Concerns

ESPN said Thursday that due to concerns over Covid and Covid-related restrictions that it will not send its news personnel to the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing. The news comes a day after rightsholder NBC said it will keep most of its announcing teams in the U.S. during the Games, which are set to run February 4-20. ESPN had planned to send four reporters to China; it sent five to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. With NBC holding rights, ESPN along with other U.S.-based news outlets has certain restrictions on usage of video but covers the Olympics via...
The Week

ESPN follows NBC's lead, will not send news personnel to Beijing Olympics

ESPN will not be sending news personnel to the Beijing Olympics next month due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, Deadline reports Thursday. ESPN was planning to send four reporters to China to cover the games. The decision arrives after Olympics rightsholder NBC confirmed it would also be keeping sports announcers remote rather than on-site for the same reason, per The New York Times.
Newsday

For NBC, the Beijing Olympic Games might be more challenging than Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics last summer were unlike any other for NBC, including the fact they technically were the 2020 Games but were held in 2021. But the degree of difficulty will be ramped up even higher next month for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. As in Tokyo, the COVID-19...
Vanity Fair

Silicon Valley Won’t Own Up to Its China Problem

In the tech world, Chamath Palihapitiya, the billionaiure venture capitalist and investor, is what some like to call a “bomb thrower”—someone who loves to say provocative, incendiary things, no matter the target. In 2017, for example, he said Facebook created “dopamine-driven feedback loops,” even though he’d been an executive at Facebook from 2007 to 2011 and was close with Mark Zuckerberg. Years later, when GameStop’s stock took off like a rocket ship thanks to the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, most investors called the chaos infantile and dangerous. Palihapitiya, however, went on CNBC and Twitter to defend it, saying the shake-up was a much-needed wake-up call to the financial establishment—even though he’s part of that establishment (he’s now worth over a billion dollars and counting, and he’s become a prime example of getting rich via SPAC, the flashy new form of going public).
Boston Globe

The Beijing Olympics are complicated and controversial, and that’s before they even begin

The alternative was Almaty, the former Kazakhstan capital that offered abundant snow and a compact venue layout. But when the International Olympic Committee met seven years ago to pick the site for the 2022 Winter Games its members decided that Beijing was the more practical option. “It is really a safe choice,” IOC president Thomas Bach said then. “We know China will deliver on its promises.”
ifiberone.com

In Brief: 'Life Goes On' getting NBC sequel series; Pete Davidson checks into 'The Home', and more

NBC has gone all-in on a sequel to the former ABC drama, Life Goes On, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, from All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro, will center on Martin's Becca Thatcher, "now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown," according to THR. Life Goes On, which ran on ABC from 1989-1993, was a groundbreaking series and featured the first network show to feature a regular character who had Down syndrome -- portrayed by Chris Burke...
Deadline

Robert Costa Joins CBS News As Chief Election And Campaign Correspondent

Robert Costa, who has been national political reporter at The Washington Post and was host of PBS’s Washington Week, is joining CBS News as chief election and campaign correspondent. Costa will join the CBS News Washington bureau on Feb. 13, and will report for broadcast, streaming and digital platforms. The announcement is a significant hire for CBS News, as Costa is among the most prominent political journalists. Costa and Bob Woodward co-authored Peril, about the final year of Donald Trump’s presidency and the early tenure of Joe Biden. Costa has been a national political reporter at the Post since January, 2014. Although...
