Howard Stern says unvaccinated people shouldn't have access to hospitals — if the decision was left up to him

By Yasmin Garaad
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Radio talk show host Howard Stern debuts his show on Sirius Satellite Radio January 09, 2006 at the network's studios at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Getty Images

  • Howard Stern says unvaccinated people shouldn't have access to hospitals.
  • During " The Howard Stern Show, " the host said if up to him, the unvaccinated would "go home and die."
  • Stern has previously been vocal about anti-vaxxers and being in favor of mandatory vaccinations.

Howard Stern recently blasted unvaccinated people, saying on his radio that they shouldn't have access to hospitals — if the decision was up to him.

During Wednesday's episode of his Sirius XM radio show " The Howard Stern Show ," Stern shared his grievances about those who still haven't been vaccinated.

"If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital," he said. "At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine."

"No one's sitting there conspiring against you. Americans don't want to create a vaccine that's going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you," he continued. "It's time for you to get it. Now, if you don't get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You're going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely."

As previously reported by Insider , one in four Americans don't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to potential side effects and misinformation. As vaccine hesitancy continued to brew, the World Health Organization even labeled it a global threat in 2019.

This isn't the first time Stern has spoken out about anti-vaxxers. Stern previously went viral for his rant last September calling them out, the Rolling Stone said then.

"When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated?" he said last year. "Fuck 'em. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures."

Stern isn't the only celebrity to speak out against anti-vaxxers. He joins other celebrities, such as Jennifer Aniston , Gene Simmons, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who've used their platform to encourage vaccinations.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 16

bringamericaback
2d ago

well if he paid my bills he would probably get a say, but since he doesn't...my money/insurance is just as good as any vaccinated person. I would NEVER wish someone would just go home and die! the audacity and mental disease that rots people's brains to wish that upon another is mind boggling!

Reply
27
Guest
2d ago

then it's a good thing it's not up to a washed up radio jockey

Reply
31
do what?
2d ago

If it was up to me Howard would get hit by a bus

Reply(1)
17
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Gene Simmons
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sirius Xm Radio#A Global Threat#Hospital#Sirius Satellite Radio#Sirius Xm#Americans#The Rolling Stone
CELEBRITIES
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
