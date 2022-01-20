'Why did they make her get up at 4.30 just to announce her exit?' Devastated Apprentice fans react to Shama Amin leaving due to ill health - as Navid is fired following chaotic drinks task

The Apprentice viewers have shared their reactions to Shama Amin's exit from the show and questioned why she was forced to get up just to announce her departure.

During Thursday's show, the nursery owner, 41, told Lord Alan Sugar and her fellow contestants that she was unable to continue the process due to struggling with rheumatoid arthritis within moments of the show beginning.

Following the announcement during episode three, which saw Navid Sole being fired following a chaotic drinks challenge, fans questioned why Shama had to travel to location just to reveal she had decided to leave.

The Apprentice hopefuls were called to Mercato Metropolitano - an Italian food market - first thing to meet Lord Sugar for their latest briefing following a 4.30am wake-up call.

As the group gather in the food hall and Lord Sugar addresses his candidates, Shama spoke up and asked to say something to the group.

Speaking to the businessman, she says: 'I would just like to say something, Lord Sugar if that's OK. I suffer from a condition called rheumatoid arthritis...

'Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I've had to make a difficult decision to leave the process.'

She adds: 'I'd just like to thank you so much for the opportunity'.

Lord Alan responded saying: 'Well Shama, I'm really sad to hear that. I wish you and your family all the best for the future.'

Following her announcement, viewers took to Twitter to share their confusion that Shama had got ready and travelled in while suffering with her condition, just to announce that she intended to leave.

One person said: 'No bcs why did they make Shama get up at the crack of dawn to announce her leaving, should've let her rest and let Lord Sugar announce it for the show.'

While another agreed, and said: 'Not the producers making Shama go to location, stand up there and announce her exit and *then* go home.'

A different person, said: 'Why did Shama announce her departure so dramatically like why get ready for the whole day and rock up to the task then peace out.'

One other, wrote: 'Shama left because she suddenly realised the entire lot are #lame and #useless. Shame I quite like her.'

One said: 'Why did they make Shama get up at 4.30 in the morning so she could go to the food hall to announce that getting up at 4.30 every morning is impacting her health?!

While another added: 'Sorry but did they actually make Shama travel to the location just so they got her on camera telling them she was leaving?'

A source later explained to MailOnline: 'Shama very much wanted to say, in her own words, why she was leaving. It was really important to her, hence her wishes being accomodated.'

Rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the immune system turns on the body and attacks cells that line the joints. The condition often hits in teens or 20s, can be linked to genetics and is more common in women than men.

Shama, who hails from Bradford and owns her own nursery, says on the episode: 'Mentally, I was strong enough to carry on. But my body wasn't allowing me to carry on. So I had no choice but to make a difficult decision like that'.

Following Shama's exit, Lord Sugar informs the remaining members of the group that there next task will be to create a new non-alcoholic drink.

The task involved creating and branding a drink before selling it to marketers. The team with the most hypothetical orders will win the challenge.

Finance manager Nick Showering was made project manager of one team, as they met to discuss how they would like to market their non-alcoholic beverage.

He threw out of the idea of mimicking vodka, lime, soda as a target to health conscious drinkers, who pick the drink due to its low calorie intake.

Aaron challenged Nick on the subtlety of his idea, quizzing on him on whether he should add something else to the drink to make it more marketable.

Meanwhile, Sophie took control in the other group, as she insisted on wanting to brand a 'spicy' non-alcoholic drink.

In the branding room, Amy Anzel, 48, led the way creating an orange label with the name 'crafted and spiced' along with a fun logo.

Elsewhere, the other team created a very simple branding for their 'vodifty' drink, which most of the team expressed their unhappiness with.

The teams are then tasked with mixing the flavours for their drink.

Stephanie, Navid and Sophie can be seen creating the beverages, but it's soon clear Navid is struggling to remember where the samples need to go.

As Steff notices he's mixing the wrong samples, Sophie asks: 'Which one was the original, which one was it Nav.'

Stephanie then adds that they should just 'pour it away' and start again, to the chagrin of Tim Campbell, and even upon their second attempt, the team battle to come up with the right ingredients.

Harpeet, Akeem, Alex and Aaron also attempted to make their own drinks, and it's clear that the dessert parlour owner is taking charge of the process, demanding they 'listen to her and just her voice.'

Tapping her watch, Karren Brady notes: 'You really, really have to get on with this,' before Harpeet tells them to get five drops of salt.

While Alex suggests they make a second drink with ten drops of salt, Harpeet cuts him off, bluntly saying: 'No we're not making another one. please make this. Give it to me. Give it to me!'

'I have one question, look at me, does this taste like a vodka lime soda?' but Aaron replies: 'It tastes like a lime cocktail, you can't replicate vodka.'

As Harpeet suggests that it's the 'closest' they've made to a lime soda, an unconvinced Karren resumes writing her notes.

When Vodify took their can to the public to be critiqued, while passersby said that they enjoyed the packaging, they didn't quite get the hit of vodka.

Crafted and spiced also took their bottle of non-alcoholic drink to be assessed, with some people telling them they didn't really like the taste and the branding was 'old fashioned'.

The professionals then had their say, as they agreed that the branding looked too traditional for something they would stock in their stores.

Meanwhile, Vodify also struggled to shift orders, as major realator Asda only put in an order of 300 cases after admitting they were uncertain by the premium branding.

Taking their products to the boardroom, Vodify showed their drink and Instagram filter to Lord Sugar - who told them he couldn't taste any hint of vodka.

However one buyer was impressed with the product and they totalled 10,675 orders by the end of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Crafted And Spice were told their branding was 'boring' and not eye-catching to buyers. Their orders reflected the feedback as they only received 2,500 orders.

This meant that they lost the task and were called back into the boardroom.

As the team returned to face Lord Sugar, they typically all turned on each other and blamed the taste and branding for their failure.

Project manager Sophie decided to bring Navid and Akshay back into the boardroom to face the verdict, after insisting neither of them pulled their weight.

Sophie told Lord Sugar that Navid gave 'no imput' during delibertations over the product, before adding that she brought them back because she wouldn't want to hire either of them.

When Lord Sugar asked who she would personally fire, Sophie replied: 'Both'.

After grilling each member of the team, Lord Sugar said there is 'no smoke without fire', as Navid lost three out of three projects.

He was ultimately fired at the end of the show.

WHAT IS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS? THE AGONISING LONG-TERM ILLNESS THAT IS INCURABLE

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects around 400,000 people in the UK and nearly 1.3 million adults in the US.

Women are up to three times more likely to develop the condition than men. Those with family history of rheumatoid arthritis are also more vulnerable.

It is a long-term illness in which the immune system causes the body to attack itself, causing painful, swollen and stiff joints.

RA, the second most common form of arthritis that often begins between the ages of 40 and 50, tends to strike the hands, wrists and knees.

Scientists are currently unsure as to the exact cause of RA, but smoking, eating lots of red meat and coffee drinkers are at higher risk.

A cure has yet to be found, but treatments are available and proven to help slow down the progressive condition.

RA is a complex autoimmune condition that is diagnosed and treated by a Consultant Rheumatologist in secondary care and the patient is followed up on a regular basis by a consultant-led multi-disciplinary team in hospital.