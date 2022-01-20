ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

US taxpayers will have to submit a video selfie using facial recognition technology from a third-party company to access their IRS accounts

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VI3hu_0drN0WvL00
The selfie is taken on a mobile device and then uploaded ID.me, a third-party identity verification company that will use its own facial recognition to verify the individual

US taxpayers will have to submit a video selfie to access certain Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tools and applications starting this summer.

The selfie is taken on a mobile device and then uploaded to ID.me, a third-party identity verification company that will use its own facial recognition to verify the individual.

Once verified, the taxpayer will be asked to upload their government ID and copies of bills.

Users can access basic information on the IRS without logging into ID.me, but the unique sign in will be required to make and view payments, access tax records, view or create payment plans, manage communications preference or view tax professional authorizations.

However, this process is not a requirement to file taxes.

'The IRS emphasizes taxpayers can pay or file their taxes without submitting a selfie or other information to a third-party identity verification company,' the agency said in a statement.

'Tax payments can be made from a bank account, by credit card or by other means without the use of facial recognition technology or registering for an account.

ID.me, which says this is a secure process, compares the uploaded selfie with the taxpayer's identification photo using software similar to what smartphones use to provide users with access to the device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGMVr_0drN0WvL00
Users can access basic information on the IRS without logging into ID.me, but the unique sign in will be required to make and view payments, access tax records, view or create payment plans, manage communications preference or view tax professional authorizations

The announced aims to prevent fraud and make the login process easier, but many users have reported issues using the service, including their unemployment benefits being delayed for months during the coronavirus pandemic because they could not get their identity verified.

And then there is the issue that facial recognition has privacy issues and the ability to be racist.

'Identity verification is critical to protect taxpayers and their information,' IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in the release.

'The IRS has been working hard to make improvements in this area, and this new verification process is designed to make IRS online applications as secure as possible for people.'

Even though the change does not hit until the summer, taxpayers can create an account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECqPT_0drN0WvL00
However, this process is not a requirement to file taxes

The announcement comes just days after the IRS warned taxpayers that they expect possibly slower service than usual due to staffing and funding shortages,

Tax season begins on January 24 and runs to April 18.

The IRS is hoping to avoid processing delays or taxpayer errors on returns to get refunds to people in the traditional 21-day turnaround time.

'Planning for the nation's filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare,' Rettig added. 'The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays.'

Officials recommend filing electronically via direct deposit to avoid delays and to make sure all numbers on your returns are accurate.

The IRS is also mailing letters on amounts it paid households for those child tax credits and the third round of pandemic-era stimulus checks.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Selfies#Internal Revenue Service#Possib
BGR.com

Where’s my stimulus check? Everything you need to know, and what comes next (January 2022)

2021 proved to be the year of the stimulus check, and then some. Over the past 12 months, there were more than a half-dozen stimulus checks distributed by the federal government. That wave of payments includes a third stimulus check for $1,400, as well as six monthly child tax credit payments. So many stimulus payments, in other words, that answering the question “Where’s my stimulus check?” must first be preceded by, well, which one are you talking about? The checks flowing from the federal government transferred as much as $16 billion to taxpayers on a monthly basis — for at least...
BUSINESS
CBS News

IRS is in crisis, Taxpayer Advocate warns

Last year was the "most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced," the Taxpayer Advocate said Wednesday in its latest annual report to Congress as the IRS gears up for the start of tax filing season on January 24. The top agency watchdog warned the agency is in crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
WebProNews

IRS Will Require Photo ID and Live Selfie to Access Online Account

The IRS will soon begin requiring a photo ID, paired with a live selfie, in order to access online accounts. As online security becomes a growing concern, the IRS is taking a major step forward to verify users’ identities. According to Krebs on Security, the IRS is adopting ID.me’s verification service.
INTERNET
Apple Insider

IRS will soon demand video selfies for online user identification

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Users planning to file their taxes or check their tax payment history will soon be required to provide extensive documentation to a third-party company, including shots of utility bills and a video selfie.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

IRS and ID.me Makes Video Selfies a Requirement in 2022

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is requiring people create an account with ID.me to access and submit taxes. One of the verification methods is a video selfie, reports KrebsOnSecurity. Verification With IRS and ID.me. By the summer of 2022 this will be a requirement for all Americans and ID.me...
INTERNET
CBS New York

Expecting A Tax Refund This Year? Expert Offers Advice To Avoid Major Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mark your calendars — the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday. If you’re expecting to get money back, federal officials say there may be delays. The IRS is warning it could be a tough tax season thanks to the pandemic, from staffing issues to lack of funding and a huge backlog. As of Dec. 31, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns, noting it had to correct significantly more errors on tax returns than previous years. But experts say there are ways to avoid major delays. “The federal still allows paper filing, but it’s...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Doing your taxes? The IRS will soon require a video selfie to access your account

If you're filing your 2021 taxes online, you'll soon be required to submit a selfie to the Internal Revenue Service to verify your identity before accessing your account. To protect users' privacy and reduce fraud, the IRS has contracted with ID.me, a third-party service with an exhaustive registration process that includes taking a video selfie with a smartphone or webcam-enabled computer, as well as submitting sensitive government documents and verifying your credit history.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

291K+
Followers
13K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy