Technology Management and Consulting Services Firm, Improving, is merging the Columbus and Cleveland offices to create “Improving Ohio”. The two enterprises are officially becoming one on January 1, 2022. Columbus President Josh Harrison will continue his role with Improving Ohio and says the two offices have complementary skillsets that will benefit each other as they work closely together. While Cleveland is great at infrastructure and all things Microsoft, Columbus has a lot of Apdev knowledge, especially on the Microsoft Azure platform. So, Harrison believes Improving Ohio will become the destination for everything that sits on the Azure platform. “This gives us the ability to be that real, trusted adviser, and help clients across the spectrum with what they truly need,” Harrison says. “We already feel like we’re one organization. It feels natural and authentic.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 DAYS AGO