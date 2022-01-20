19th annual BC Natural Resource Forum goes virtual for the second consecutive year – APTN News

Only 43,000 homes have been made greener by a now-closed government improvement scheme – 7 per cent of the total it was supposed to help. Ministers said green homes grant vouchers would improve the energy efficiency of more than 600,000 houses in England when the initiative launched. Official data shows 43,166 houses have made green changes to their homes using the scheme as of early January, around 10 months after applications closed. In total, 76,600 vouchers for improvements have been issued.Environmental groups said the scheme had been a “failure” and “ill-conceived”, while the Green Party called it a “shambles from...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO