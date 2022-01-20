ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19th annual BC Natural Resource Forum goes virtual for the second consecutive year – APTN News

 2 days ago

Indigenous leaders, resource company CEOs, and the provincial government discuss ways to strengthen the province’s economy in a virtual event. A panel at the...

Improve Your Business With Virtual Resources

Refining your skills while learning new ones is paramount to leading a long and successful career as a real estate agent. As the industry has embraced the virtual environment, the opportunities to tune into dozens of online training events monthly or weekly have grown dramatically in the past two years.
Only 43,000 homes made greener by grant scheme that aimed to ‘help 600,000’

Only 43,000 homes have been made greener by a now-closed government improvement scheme – 7 per cent of the total it was supposed to help. Ministers said green homes grant vouchers would improve the energy efficiency of more than 600,000 houses in England when the initiative launched. Official data shows 43,166 houses have made green changes to their homes using the scheme as of early January, around 10 months after applications closed. In total, 76,600 vouchers for improvements have been issued.Environmental groups said the scheme had been a “failure” and “ill-conceived”, while the Green Party called it a “shambles from...
Food insecurity during pandemic prompts tribes to bolster food sovereignty

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost half of Native American and Alaska Native survey respondents have experienced food insecurity during the pandemic, according to a new report released by Native-led food research organizations.  Among American Indian and Alaska Native respondents, the survey found that nearly half (48%) indicated that sometimes or often during the pandemic the food in their household didn’t […] The post Food insecurity during pandemic prompts tribes to bolster food sovereignty appeared first on Nevada Current.
Beavers offer lessons about managing water in a changing climate, whether the challenge is drought or floods

It’s no accident that both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology claim the beaver (Castor canadensis) as their mascots. Renowned engineers, beavers seem able to dam any stream, building structures with logs and mud that can flood large areas. As climate change causes extreme storms in some areas and intense drought in others, scientists are finding that beavers’ small-scale natural interventions are valuable. In dry areas, beaver ponds restore moisture to the soil; in wet zones, their dams and ponds can help to slow floodwaters. These ecological services are so useful that land managers are...
Infosys Recognized as Global Top Employer for the Second Consecutive Year; Ranked #1 in India Again

Awarded Top Employer Certification in 22 Countries, Ranked among Top 3 Employers in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North America for Best-in-Class People Practices. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognized by Top Employers Institute among the Global Top Employers for the second consecutive year. Infosys was ranked #1 Top Employer in India, in recognition of its best-in-class people practices and consistency in delivering employee experience globally. Infosys is one of 11 companies worldwide to receive this recognition.
Energy & Natural Resources Research and Analysis

Explore the complex environment that shapes global energy markets. Today's global energy landscape is interconnected and dynamic. Read the latest energy blog articles, see industry infographics and watch videos from our experts.
Brewers Association awarded training and education grant from U.S. Department of Labor for second consecutive year

The Brewers Association (BA) announced yesterday that the trade organization, for the second year in a row, was awarded the Susan Harwood training program grant, a competitive grant through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) aimed at providing training and education resources. The $132,664 grant will be used to revise existing content and develop free trainings for draught line cleaning professionals and those working adjacent to line cleaning.
Canadian Natural Resources plans 25% boost to full-year capex

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) unveils a 2022 capital spending plan of C$4.3B (US$3.44B), 25% above its 2021 estimate of ~C$3.5B. Beyond a base capital budget of ~C$3.6B, Canadian Natural says it is targeting C$700M of incremental strategic growth capex, all in Alberta, due to the province's attractive fiscal and income tax environment.
