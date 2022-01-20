ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

How do you get free COVID tests from the government? You can order online or with new hotline.

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

There's now a phone number to order free COVID-19 at-home testing kits from the government.

According to the new COVIDtests.gov website that launched this week , Americans who have had difficulty ordering the tests online or "need additional support place an order," can call 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489.

The phone number also is the COVID vaccination hotline, which has been in use for several months.

The free tests anchor the Biden administration's testing reset as long lines and home test shortages have made it difficult for Americans to get checked for the highly contagious omicron variant that has ripped across the nation.

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Pacifier recall 2022: Mushie & Co recalls nearly 334,000 Frigg silicone pacifiers for choking hazard

“Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes, but we’re doing more now," President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a press conference, recapping his first year in office.

The home tests are meant to supplement the more conventional lab tests consumers get at testing sites, clinics or hospitals.

Some Americans living in apartment and condo buildings with multiple units at a single address have had their orders rejected this week, according to social media posts. The hotline could help those who run into these issues.

The White House also announced Wednesday that it will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers.

What is the COVIDtests.gov phone number?

It is 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489.

When will COVID test kits ship?

The testing kits will start shipping the week of Jan. 24, according to the government website's frequently asked questions . Tests will typically ship within seven to 12 days of ordering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0YEa_0drMzZeF00
The federal government website COVIDTests.gov allows people to order four at-home tests per residence and have them delivered by mail. Steven Senne, AP

Will USPS deliver the COVID tests in the mail?

Yes, these tests will be delivered in the mail through the U.S. Postal Service.

►Health insurance COVID test reimbursement: Insurance now covers at-home COVID testing kits. How to get free tests or reimbursement

►Looking for a COVID test?: Here are tips to find at-home testing kits and get them for free

Can I track my COVIDtests.gov order?

Yes, you’ll also get an email with your order confirmation when placing the order on the website if you fill in your email address, which is optional. The site says you’ll receive email notifications with shipping updates, including estimated delivery date and a number to track on USPS.com.

Does USPS have additional support for more information on COVID tests?

Yes, you can learn more at a frequently asked questions page from USPS .

What COVID tests will be sent?

“All tests distributed as part of this program are FDA-authorized at-home rapid antigen tests. You will not be able to choose the brand you order as part of this program,” the government says on its website.

What if I need more than four free COVID tests?

According to the frequently asked questions, four is currently the limit. “To promote broad access, the initial program will only allow 4 free individual tests per residential address.”

But you can get up to eight at-home tests a month for each person on your health insurance plan .

How can I get a free N95 mask?

Americans will be able to pick up free masks at one of "tens of thousands" of pharmacies, thousands of community centers and other locations across the country beginning late next week, the White House said Wednesday.

►New Amazon store: Amazon to open its first in-person clothing store. What we know about the new Amazon Style.

►Bologna masks?: Oscar Mayer sells out of bologna-inspired face masks on Amazon, plans to restock

Contributing: Ken Alltucker and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How do you get free COVID tests from the government? You can order online or with new hotline.

Comments / 1

Related
Wenatchee World

U.S. to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at Walgreens, CVS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal government will make 400 million non-surgical “N95” masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting today

Americans can now order four free at-home COVID-19 tests online. It's part of the Biden administration's strategy to make tests more accessible as the Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. The rapid at-home tests can be ordered on the website COVIDtests.gov, where you just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

How to order free at-home Covid tests: White House website goes live

WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days." "Order your...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Postal Service#Hotline#Americans#Mushie Co#The White House#N95#Covidtests Gov
CNET

Free at-home COVID test kits: How many can I get and when will they be available?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. This Saturday, COVID-19 test kits will be available for free. The White House announced Monday that insurers must reimburse the cost of eight at-home COVID-19 tests per covered individual each month. To incentivize carriers to cover the tests upfront, the mandate allows them to establish in-network pharmacies and cap coverage of out-of-network retailers at $12 per test, The Hill reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

You can get free N95 masks next week—here's where to find them

With the CDC now recommending highly protective N95 masks to combat surging cases of Covid-19's omicron variant, and news of President Biden providing 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and community health centers in the next few weeks, you might be wondering how to get them — especially for free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

How food stamp claimants can get a free tablet

FAMILIES are getting help when it comes to the cost of owning an electronic device, including food stamp claimants. The Lifeline program is helping low-income earners connect to their jobs, family and even emergency services by providing deep discounts on broadband services and, in some cases, a free tablet. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

362K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy