SAN ANTONIO — Beginning Tuesday, Texans can now face harsher penalties for unlawfully tying up their dogs outside. Governor Greg Abbott signed the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act in October 2021. The bill bans the use of chains for tethering dogs. Dog owners can only use humane materials such as trolley systems or ziplines on their animals outdoors. You will also need to provide shelter, shade and clean water for your tied up pup.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO