ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

College coaches flock to Lehigh over five-star football talent

By Sean Barie
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAooB_0drMyaXt00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – The sounds of the class bell at Lehigh Senior High School Thursday morning were muted by the roar of helicopter blades.

The VIP passenger was University of Georgia’s national championship-winning head coach Kirby Smart. Smart is just another in the long line of coaches paying a visit to talk to Lehigh football coaches about five-star junior running back Richard Young.

“The helicopter definitely surprised me because I’ve never had that happen to me before,” said Young watching on from a distance.

Right now, coaches, like Smart, are not allowed to talk to recruits directly. However, Smart let this spectacle do the talking for him.

“It’s unreal sometimes,” said Young.

After a quick 20-minute meeting between Smart and Young’s coaches, Smart was wheels up again.

That, however, has been the trend over the last two days at Lehigh as coaches from across the country, including Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida’s Billy Napier, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney all made their way to Lehigh Senior High School.

“We were at a tipping point. And Richard has pretty much tipped the snowball ball over the mountain and now it’s growing,” said Lightning Head Coach James Chaney. ”It’s just an honor that Richard [Young] will probably get to play for a high-level and just great football coach.”

Each of these coaches hoping to impress Young enough to get him to sign next Winter.

“The head coaches talking to my coaches about me and me looking at papers felt real,” said Young. “Everybody doesn’t get this opportunity like I do. So I have to take every advantage of it, Stay humble and be happy about it.”

Throughout this process, Young has tried to keep his feet on the ground, even if his potential future coaches aren’t.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other...
POLITICS
NBC News

Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sinema after pro-filibuster vote

The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a rare rebuke from her own party that could complicate her political future. "While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
Lehigh Acres, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Chaney
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Dabo Swinney
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy