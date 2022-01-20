ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

White Cloud Resident Dies Following Newaygo County Car Crash

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says an individual from White Cloud has died following a two-car crash in Newaygo County.

Deputies say they were dispatched to South Mason Drive near West 104th Street for a two-car crash on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, it was determined that a 31-year-old from White Cloud passed away from injuries in the accident.

Deputies say a 42-year-old Sparta man has been taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

