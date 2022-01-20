White Cloud Resident Dies Following Newaygo County Car Crash

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says an individual from White Cloud has died following a two-car crash in Newaygo County.

Deputies say they were dispatched to South Mason Drive near West 104th Street for a two-car crash on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, it was determined that a 31-year-old from White Cloud passed away from injuries in the accident.

Deputies say a 42-year-old Sparta man has been taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.