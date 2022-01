Nominations for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards were announced on Thursday, and quite a few members of TV’s freshman class — including Disney+’s Loki, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — found themselves on this year’s list. HBO Max’s Hacks and FX’s Reservation Dogs were also among the rookies to net multiple nods, while veterans like Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale — both nominated in previous years — are in the running once again. The 2022 winners will be announced at a ceremony held on Sunday, March 20. Scroll down for the full list of TV nominees, then weigh in below with your thoughts! DRAMA SERIES The...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO