Watford boss Claudio Ranieri pleads with Premier League to allow his side to face Burnley during upcoming winter break, but governing body may still impose strict two-week rest
Claudio Ranieri has urged the Premier League to make an exception and rearrange Watford’s trip to Burnley during the upcoming winter break.
The game was postponed for a second time this week, due to a Covid outbreak at Burnley.
Premier League chiefs are dealing with a fixture backlog, having had to postpone 22 matches this season, and the period between January 24 and February 2 represents a window to clear some of the outstanding fixtures.
FIFA will allow the Premier League to schedule games then, provided any players called up for international duty are released.
Ranieri said: ‘I hope when we play against Burnley we will have some more days to recover for another match. We have a week free and we can maybe play a little earlier.’
But the Premier League are keen to maintain the two-week break, leaving Ranieri facing frustration.
The FA Cup fourth-round weekend of February 5-6 offers a possible solution as Watford and Burnley were both knocked out in the last round.
Watford face Norwich — one place below them — on Friday night. Norwich have suffered a major blow with keeper Tim Krul ruled out because of a shoulder injury. He will see a specialist.
Comments / 0