Premier League

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri pleads with Premier League to allow his side to face Burnley during upcoming winter break, but governing body may still impose strict two-week rest

By Adrian Kajumba
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Claudio Ranieri has urged the Premier League to make an exception and rearrange Watford’s trip to Burnley during the upcoming winter break.

The game was postponed for a second time this week, due to a Covid outbreak at Burnley.

Premier League chiefs are dealing with a fixture backlog, having had to postpone 22 matches this season, and the period between January 24 and February 2 represents a window to clear some of the outstanding fixtures.

FIFA will allow the Premier League to schedule games then, provided any players called up for international duty are released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zV6V_0drMy6LS00
Watford boss Claudio Ranieri wants his side to face Burnley during the winter break

Ranieri said: ‘I hope when we play against Burnley we will have some more days to recover for another match. We have a week free and we can maybe play a little earlier.’

But the Premier League are keen to maintain the two-week break, leaving Ranieri facing frustration.

The FA Cup fourth-round weekend of February 5-6 offers a possible solution as Watford and Burnley were both knocked out in the last round.

Watford face Norwich — one place below them — on Friday night. Norwich have suffered a major blow with keeper Tim Krul ruled out because of a shoulder injury. He will see a specialist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADz5k_0drMy6LS00
The clash at Turf Moor has already been postponed twice this season due to covid and injuries

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

