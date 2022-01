Is a greener, more walkable Pentagon City on the horizon thanks to Amazon’s HQ2?. Arlington County set a public hearing for February 22 to hear comments about adopting the Pentagon City Sector Plan, which outlines creating a “dynamic downtown” and a “more urban and less car-centric” neighborhood–a plan put in place to try to transform the neighborhood to be more welcoming and accommodating to Amazon HQ2 and the employees and new residents who will come along with it.

